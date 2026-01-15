The animated monster franchise is gearing up for its fifth film instalment
Dubai: “Bla~bla~bla~” said Jonathan, imitating Vampire Drac.
Hotel Transylvania, the animated monster comedy, is getting another sequel to the series and is returning for the 5th time. Your favourite monsters are once again to the screen with a new adventure and glimpse into their life. Adam Sandler’s Transylvania franchise has 4 movies and Keegan-Michael Key has confirmed that there’s going to be a Hotel Transylvania 5 which is already in the works.
In an interview with Variety at the Golden Globes, the comedian and actor who voiced Murrary the Mummy in the movies said that he’s about to head back into the recording booth for Murray again.
"I'm about to start work on Hotel Transylvania 5. And I play Murray the Mummy. That's a mouthful. You think I'd be able to say that, right?"
In the interview Key also talked about what goes on behind the scenes for his voice acting roles, that he uses a “completely different voice,” for every role, and it is a personal challenge for him that loves attempting.
Movie directors want him to maintain his own “syntax” and “vibe” , he said, while there are some who suggest him to “try something different.”
In the first film, Murray was voiced by CeeLo Green and he was recast with Key taking over the role for unspecified reasons for the later films. Adam Sandler who played Count Dracula in the first three movies was also recast with Brain Hull allegedly due to scheduling mismatch for Hotel Transylvania: Transformia. For now we don't have any information about the full returning cast for the franchise.
Key also said that there’s a sacred connection between him and the drawings. “When I see the character, it’s kind of intuitive,” he said. He explained that looking at a character gives him a sense of vibe that he gets from the renderings of a character. “Are they high? Are they low? Are they scratchy?”
The news that characters have begun recording their voice lines confirms that Hotel Transylvania 5 is well into development. Fans can look forward to updates on the release date and whether the film will hit theaters. For now, it’s exciting just to know that Mavis and Drac will be back for more adventures. With Dennis growing up, we might also get to see even more of the family’s hilarious and heartwarming dynamic.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
