Early-2000s pop favourite brings his biggest hits to Bla Bla Tent on April 17, 2026
Dubai: Chart topping hitmaker Daniel Bedingfield is heading to Dubai for the very first time, announcing a one-night performance that taps straight into early-2000s pop nostalgia. The New Zealand–British singer, songwriter and producer will perform live at Bla Bla Tent on April 17, 2026, bringing a setlist that shaped a generation of chart-topping hits.
Bedingfield popped off with Gotta Get Thru This, a defining UK garage track that stormed the charts across 2001 and 2002, before following it up with global favourites such as If You’re Not the One and Never Gonna Leave Your Side.
When: April 17, 2026
Where: Bla Bla Tent, Dubai
Time: Doors open at 8:00pm, show begins at 9:00pm
Tickets are available now on Platinumlist, with general admission priced at Dh 250. His Dubai debut is expected to be a throwback-heavy set, revisiting the songs that dominated radio, clubs and playlists worldwide.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox