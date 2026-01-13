GOLD/FOREX
Daniel Bedingfield to perform in Dubai for the first time this April

Early-2000s pop favourite brings his biggest hits to Bla Bla Tent on April 17, 2026

Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Recording artist Daniel Bedingfield attends the Allen Stone Pop Up And Performance At Airbnb Park During SXSW on March 15, 2014 in Austin, Texas.
AFP-VIVIEN KILLILEA

Dubai: Chart topping hitmaker Daniel Bedingfield is heading to Dubai for the very first time, announcing a one-night performance that taps straight into early-2000s pop nostalgia. The New Zealand–British singer, songwriter and producer will perform live at Bla Bla Tent on April 17, 2026, bringing a setlist that shaped a generation of chart-topping hits.

Bedingfield popped off with Gotta Get Thru This, a defining UK garage track that stormed the charts across 2001 and 2002, before following it up with global favourites such as If You’re Not the One and Never Gonna Leave Your Side.

When: April 17, 2026

Where: Bla Bla Tent, Dubai

Time: Doors open at 8:00pm, show begins at 9:00pm

Tickets are available now on Platinumlist, with general admission priced at Dh 250. His Dubai debut is expected to be a throwback-heavy set, revisiting the songs that dominated radio, clubs and playlists worldwide.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

