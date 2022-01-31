World-renowned DJ and music producer Tiesto will return to the Dubai stage for a concert in March.
The international icon behind record breaking hits such as ‘The Business’, ‘Jackie Chan’, ‘Don’t Be Shy’ and ‘The Motto’, will perform live at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai on March 4.
Organised by Full Circle, Tiesto has ruled the music circuit for decades, along with being voted the ‘Greatest DJ of All Time’ in a poll in 2011.
From his underground dance floor bangers to his high profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, Tiesto has created a blueprint that continues his success story even today.
His first release since signing with Atlantic Records, ‘The Business’ has dominated airplay and charts worldwide since its September 2020 release, garnering more than 1 billion streams to date. The third single from Tiesto’s upcoming album, ‘The Motto’ with Ava Max is out now.
The Dubai concert is open to fully vaccinated guests of all ages and there will also be a standing floor area for ages 16 and over.
Doors open at 6pm with tickets starting at Dh175, which are now available from the Coca-Cola Arena website.