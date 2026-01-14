Your weekend watchlist: Top 10 films to catch in theatres and OTT

Invoking childhood nostalgia, Doraemon your favourite cat robot is back in this new adventure and Arabic dub in the cinemas. Meet Nobita and his friends as they use a new secret gadget to travel to the world of medieval Europe inside a famous painting. Inside the painting, they meet a girl named Claire from the Principality of Artoria and they must find the legendary jewel 'Artoria Blue' while the safety of the world is threatened and it rests in the hands of Doraemon and friends.