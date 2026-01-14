GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Your weekend watchlist: Top 10 films to catch in theatres and OTT

No need to second-guess your weekend movie's to watch with this list of recommendations

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Revisit Bikini Bottom with your favourite friends as they set sail on their biggest adventure.
Revisit Bikini Bottom with your favourite friends as they set sail on their biggest adventure.
IMDB

Dubai: Cosy night or a movie theatre trip? Either way, you're sorted as there's no shortage of options this week. From horrific post apocalyptic movies to childhood classics, here's your guide to the best films on your screens now.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Cinema)

Genre: Horror

Release Date: 15 January 2026

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Jerry O'Connell, Alfie Williams

In this world the most terrifying threat is not the infected but the lack of humanity in the survivors. The movie expands upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later. Follow the journey of Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) as he finds himself in a relationship that could change the world and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) turns into an inescapable nightmare.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (Cinema)

Genre: Animation

Running Time: 90 min

Release Date: 25 December 2025

Starring: Clancy Brown, Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence

Language: English

Revisit Bikini Bottom with your favourite friends as they set sail on their biggest adventure. SpongeBob as he sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by chasing after The Flying Dutchman - who is a mysterious ghost pirate - and go on a sailing comedy-adventure to the depths of the sea, exploring places no Sponge has ever seen.

Greenland 2: Migration (Cinema)

Genre: Action

Running Time: 100 min

Release Date: 08 January 2026

Starring: Gerard Butler, Roman Griffin Davis, Morena Baccarin

In this movie, the end is the beginning. The world ended 5 years ago by a comet strike which decimated most of the planet, but that was not the end. Watch as the Garrity family are forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to migrate through the new shattered world as they traverse in search of a new home.

The Raja Saab (Cinema)

Genre: Action

Running Time: 200 min

Release Date: 08 January 2026

Starring: Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Prabhas ,

Language: Telugu

Raja Saab means 'Sir/lord King' in Hindi and in this movie you'll meet a young royal embracing his royal heritage and rebellious spirit as he rises to power. Watch as he establishes unprecedented rules during his time of rule as the new king.

Read the movie's detailed review here.

Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales (Cinema)

Genre: Animation

Release Date: 15 January 2026

Starring: Amal Saad Al-Deen, Amna Omar, Amal Hwaija

Invoking childhood nostalgia, Doraemon your favourite cat robot is back in this new adventure and Arabic dub in the cinemas. Meet Nobita and his friends as they use a new secret gadget to travel to the world of medieval Europe inside a famous painting. Inside the painting, they meet a girl named Claire from the Principality of Artoria and they must find the legendary jewel 'Artoria Blue' while the safety of the world is threatened and it rests in the hands of Doraemon and friends.

Haq (Netflix)

Genre: Drama

Release Date: 2025

Starring: Yami Gautam, Emran Hashmi, Vartika Singh

Currently the trending number 1 movie in the country on Netflix, this movie Haq, is based on a true legal case back in 1980s India. Shazia Bano seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. His attempt to silence her with triple talaq sparks a national debate on women's rights and faith.

The Ice Road (Netflix)

Genre: Adventure

Release Date: 2021

Starring: Liam Neeson, Marcus Thomas, Laurence Fishburne

Trending on Netflix with the release of the movie's sequel Ice Road: Vengence, the movie follows a 'big-rig' ice road driver on an impossible rescue mission after a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada to save the trapped miners.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (Netflix)

Genre: Action

Release Date: 2024

Starring: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Darren Lemke

A sequel of the animation classic Kung Fu Panda. The clumsy warrior's quest continues as Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

The Tank (Amazon Prime)

Genre: Action

Release Date: 2024

Starring: David Schütter, Laurence Rupp, Leonard Kunz

Language: German

Subtitles: English

The five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission far behind the fiercely contested front line. Fueled by the Wehrmacht's methamphetamine, their mission increasingly becomes a journey into the heart of darkness.

The Hunger Games (Amazon Prime)

Genre: Action

Release Date: 2012

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth

The movie was recently added to Amazon Prime in the UAE, and what is the best thing to do another than rewatch the dystopian classic. Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen who voluntarily takes her younger sister's place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
movies

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Greta Gerwig is bringing C.S. Lewis's beloved fantasy world to life

Barbie director Greta Gerwig brings Narnia to cinemas

2m read
Must-watch events shaping the UAE in 2026

Must-watch events shaping the UAE in 2026

7m read
Kim Seon-ho's back with Netflix's upcoming romance series, Can This Love Be Translated?,

Kim Seon-ho sparks 2026 romcom fever with new show

2m read
Star Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal. The Bollywood composer and filmmaker had confirmed his relationship with the Indian opener.

Palash threatens legal action after wedding called off

2m read