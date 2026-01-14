Your weekend watchlist: Top 10 films to catch in theatres and OTT

No need to second-guess your weekend movie's to watch with this list of recommendations
Dubai: Cosy night or a movie theatre trip? Either way, you're sorted as there's no shortage of options this week. From horrific post apocalyptic movies to childhood classics, here's your guide to the best films on your screens now.
Genre: Horror
Release Date: 15 January 2026
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Jerry O'Connell, Alfie Williams
In this world the most terrifying threat is not the infected but the lack of humanity in the survivors. The movie expands upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later. Follow the journey of Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) as he finds himself in a relationship that could change the world and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) turns into an inescapable nightmare.
Genre: Animation
Running Time: 90 min
Release Date: 25 December 2025
Starring: Clancy Brown, Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence
Language: English
Revisit Bikini Bottom with your favourite friends as they set sail on their biggest adventure. SpongeBob as he sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by chasing after The Flying Dutchman - who is a mysterious ghost pirate - and go on a sailing comedy-adventure to the depths of the sea, exploring places no Sponge has ever seen.
Genre: Action
Running Time: 100 min
Release Date: 08 January 2026
Starring: Gerard Butler, Roman Griffin Davis, Morena Baccarin
In this movie, the end is the beginning. The world ended 5 years ago by a comet strike which decimated most of the planet, but that was not the end. Watch as the Garrity family are forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to migrate through the new shattered world as they traverse in search of a new home.
Genre: Action
Running Time: 200 min
Release Date: 08 January 2026
Starring: Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Prabhas ,
Language: Telugu
Raja Saab means 'Sir/lord King' in Hindi and in this movie you'll meet a young royal embracing his royal heritage and rebellious spirit as he rises to power. Watch as he establishes unprecedented rules during his time of rule as the new king.
Read the movie's detailed review here.
Genre: Animation
Release Date: 15 January 2026
Starring: Amal Saad Al-Deen, Amna Omar, Amal Hwaija
Invoking childhood nostalgia, Doraemon your favourite cat robot is back in this new adventure and Arabic dub in the cinemas. Meet Nobita and his friends as they use a new secret gadget to travel to the world of medieval Europe inside a famous painting. Inside the painting, they meet a girl named Claire from the Principality of Artoria and they must find the legendary jewel 'Artoria Blue' while the safety of the world is threatened and it rests in the hands of Doraemon and friends.
Genre: Drama
Release Date: 2025
Starring: Yami Gautam, Emran Hashmi, Vartika Singh
Currently the trending number 1 movie in the country on Netflix, this movie Haq, is based on a true legal case back in 1980s India. Shazia Bano seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. His attempt to silence her with triple talaq sparks a national debate on women's rights and faith.
Genre: Adventure
Release Date: 2021
Starring: Liam Neeson, Marcus Thomas, Laurence Fishburne
Trending on Netflix with the release of the movie's sequel Ice Road: Vengence, the movie follows a 'big-rig' ice road driver on an impossible rescue mission after a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada to save the trapped miners.
Genre: Action
Release Date: 2024
Starring: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Darren Lemke
A sequel of the animation classic Kung Fu Panda. The clumsy warrior's quest continues as Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.
Genre: Action
Release Date: 2024
Starring: David Schütter, Laurence Rupp, Leonard Kunz
Language: German
Subtitles: English
The five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission far behind the fiercely contested front line. Fueled by the Wehrmacht's methamphetamine, their mission increasingly becomes a journey into the heart of darkness.
Genre: Action
Release Date: 2012
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth
The movie was recently added to Amazon Prime in the UAE, and what is the best thing to do another than rewatch the dystopian classic. Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen who voluntarily takes her younger sister's place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death.
