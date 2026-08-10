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Health awareness drive urges Dubai residents to prioritise prevention

Vista Maritime Travel & Tourism plans regular health checks and early intervention

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Dr Zafar Tahir (4th from right) presents awards to doctors who participated in the preventive health seminar in Dubai.
Dr Zafar Tahir (4th from right) presents awards to doctors who participated in the preventive health seminar in Dubai.

Dubai: A health awareness programme held in Dubai has highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare, regular medical check-ups and early intervention, particularly for people whose busy work schedules often lead them to postpone routine health assessments.

Organised by Vista Maritime Travel & Tourism Dubai and led by CEO Dr Zafar Tahir, the programme aimed to encourage people living and working in Dubai to take a more proactive approach to their health and seek professional advice before minor concerns develop into serious conditions.

Dr Tahir said many people, particularly those with demanding professional commitments, tend to delay medical examinations until they experience noticeable symptoms. Awareness initiatives can help bridge this gap by encouraging people to understand potential health risks and make routine screening part of their lifestyle.

Community platform

“Through such awareness programmes, we aim to provide a platform where members of the community can receive professional guidance, understand potential health risks and be encouraged to make regular health screening part of their lifestyle,” he said.

The programme also focused on orthopaedic health, with Dr Ashfaq Konchwalla, Orthopaedic Surgeon, delivering a presentation on common conditions affecting the bones, joints and muscles.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining good posture, staying physically active, managing body weight and taking steps to maintain bone health. He also urged people experiencing persistent pain, discomfort or mobility problems to seek medical advice rather than ignoring the symptoms.

Early assessment

Dr Konchwalla stressed that early assessment and appropriate treatment can help prevent complications and support mobility and quality of life.

The organisers said the programme was particularly relevant for professionals and workers who spend long hours at work and may have limited time to focus on their personal health.

The initiative forms part of our broader community welfare efforts, said Dr Tahir, adding that the company plans to organise similar health awareness programmes every quarter, providing regular opportunities for people to access health education and professional guidance.

The quarterly programmes are intended to reinforce the message that preventive healthcare is not limited to treating illness but also involves identifying potential health concerns early, adopting healthier habits and seeking timely medical advice.

“We hope the initiative will contribute to a more health-conscious community in Dubai by encouraging residents and workers to make regular health checks and healthy lifestyles an integral part of their daily lives,” added Dr Tahir.

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