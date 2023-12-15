Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his roles in ‘Iqbal,’ the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, and ‘Poster Boys,’ suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening.
He had been shooting a film and collapsed after completing the day's shoot. According to media reports, he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai, where he underwent angioplasty at around 10pm. Talpade is now reportedly recovering well.
Talpade had shown no signs of illness throughout the day. He reportedly joked with the crew and even filmed action sequences.
However, upon returning home, he told his wife he felt unwell. He was rushed to the hospital, but he collapsed on the way. Medical professionals at Bellevue Hospital performed the angioplasty, and he is now in stable condition.