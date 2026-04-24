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Paul Pogba backs camel racing as Al Haboob debut in Qatar Sword Festival

The Frenchman is partners with Saudi camel racing team Al Haboob

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Paul Pogba's Al Haboob debut in Qatar Sword Festival
Paul Pogba's Al Haboob debut in Qatar Sword Festival
AFP/Supplied

Dubai: Paul Pogba’s Al Habtoor continued its impressive debut-season ascent at His Highness the Amir Sword’s Arabian Camel Racing Festival, securing two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a standout performance that culminated in a royal acquisition.

The world’s first professional camel racing team underscored its ambition to compete at the highest level, as Ghanayem, a recent acquisition, finished 10th out of 85 competitors, a performance that prompted an immediate post-race acquisition by the Ruler of Qatar.

Meanwhile, Hajma secured third place in one of the festival’s major races, building on her second-place finish at His Majesty the Sultan’s Camel Racing Cup Festival 2026 in Oman earlier this month.

Speaking on the team’s debut-season progress, Al Haboob ambassador and shareholder Paul Pogba said: “I’m really happy with how the team is progressing. It’s a big statement from us.

“The results on the race track are clear, but the work behind the scenes is what’s driving it.

There’s a strong vision here, that’s why I got involved, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Next up, Al Haboob will compete in the season finale ‘Abu Dhabi Finals for Camel Racing’ on 7 May aiming to conclude a strong maiden season on a high, with Hajma and Mamlaka both set to feature.

In late 2025, Pogba joined Al Haboob as both a shareholder and global ambassador.

The World Cup winner’s partnership with Al Haboob is one of the more unusual crossovers in modern sport, but it’s also a strategic move that blends investment, cultural storytelling, and global sports branding.

In an interview with Arab News, Pogba discussed his decision to partner with Al Haboob.

“I look for unique, exciting opportunities that challenge me and allow me to grow,” said the Monaco midfielder.

“Al Haboob represents exactly that: something fresh, something meaningful, and something exciting while staying true to who I am.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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