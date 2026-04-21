GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Maradona heirs launch cryptocurrency to extend football legend’s legacy

Blockchain project aims to build global fan community

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The death of Diego Maradona, football's flawed genius, on November 25 left his legion of admirers in grief.
The death of Diego Maradona, football's flawed genius, on November 25 left his legion of admirers in grief.
AFP

The heirs of Argentine football great Diego Maradona have announced the launch of a new cryptocurrency bearing his name, in a move aimed at preserving his global sporting and cultural legacy through blockchain technology.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to manage and expand Maradona’s brand following his death in November 2020, blending his legacy with the digital economy and emerging technologies.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to a statement, the token will serve as an interactive platform enabling fans to engage in a dedicated digital community, with opportunities for trading, collecting and investing linked to key moments from his career, including his time with Napoli and the Argentina national team, as well as the 1986 World Cup.

The project also seeks to create a decentralised, long-term archive of Maradona’s legacy while generating new economic opportunities through NFTs tied to images, videos and exclusive memorabilia from his career. It will also support charitable and cultural initiatives in Argentina and across Latin America.

Maradona, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, scoring the famed “Goal of the Century” against England.

His family has in recent years worked to consolidate control over his brand, launching official products and digital ventures amid a broader shift in football towards Web3 technologies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Argentina national football team

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lalit Modi offers an IPL player a Rolex for best warm-up routine

Modi offers Rolex for best Maradona impression

2m read
Candles and flowers are seen outside the San Paolo stadium commemorating soccer legend Diego Maradona in Naples on Thursday.

New trial over Maradona's death begins in Argentina

2m read
A true captain indeed: Messi chooses team over record again

Lionel Messi chooses team over record again

2m read
Messi will compete for Argentina in Qatar for the first time since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar Football Festival: Everything you need to know

3m read