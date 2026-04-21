Blockchain project aims to build global fan community
The heirs of Argentine football great Diego Maradona have announced the launch of a new cryptocurrency bearing his name, in a move aimed at preserving his global sporting and cultural legacy through blockchain technology.
The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to manage and expand Maradona’s brand following his death in November 2020, blending his legacy with the digital economy and emerging technologies.
According to a statement, the token will serve as an interactive platform enabling fans to engage in a dedicated digital community, with opportunities for trading, collecting and investing linked to key moments from his career, including his time with Napoli and the Argentina national team, as well as the 1986 World Cup.
The project also seeks to create a decentralised, long-term archive of Maradona’s legacy while generating new economic opportunities through NFTs tied to images, videos and exclusive memorabilia from his career. It will also support charitable and cultural initiatives in Argentina and across Latin America.
Maradona, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, scoring the famed “Goal of the Century” against England.
His family has in recent years worked to consolidate control over his brand, launching official products and digital ventures amid a broader shift in football towards Web3 technologies.