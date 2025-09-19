India: Woman blocks road after fight over missing snacks in Gujarat

She had paid ₹20 for what was supposed to be six puris, but says she received only four
Vadodara, Gujara: A woman staged a dramatic protest in the streets of Vadodara this week. Not over politics or policy, but something more rooted in everyday life — golgappas, a popular street food.
The incident took place near Sursagar Lake, where the woman claimed she was short-changed by a street vendor. She had paid ₹20 for what was supposed to be six puris, but says she received only four. Feeling cheated, she sat down in the middle of the road and refused to budge until the vendor gave her the missing puris.
Motorists were forced to navigate around her, and bystanders filmed the scene. When the police arrived, the situation took a theatrical turn: the woman began to cry, insisting on “six puris for ₹20 — no less.”
After several hours of traffic disruption, the authorities finally intervened. The road was cleared when police escorted her away. What remains unclear is whether she ever got the extra two puris she demanded.
