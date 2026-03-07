SalamAir suspends flights to multiple destinations

Airline cites airspace closures amid ongoing regional developments
Dubai: SalamAir has announced a temporary suspension of flights to multiple destinations due to airspace closures caused by ongoing regional developments. The airline said the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.
Flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran will be suspended until March 28, 2026. Meanwhile, flights to and from Kuwait City, Sharjah, Doha, and Dammam are on hold until March 20, 2026.
This suspension comes amid heightened regional tensions, prompting airlines to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.
All affected passengers will be contacted directly with alternative options. SalamAir has urged travellers not to go to the airport unless notified and advised those seeking assistance to contact their 24/7 support team at +968 2427 2222 or via email at customercare@salamair.com.
The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available. Passengers are encouraged to stay informed through official SalamAir channels.
