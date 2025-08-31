Filipino expat in Dubai wins Dh100K in UAE Lottery, plans to help parents

‘It means a lot to me. I can help my family,’ says Joel Castro Arac
Dubai-based Filipino expat Joel Castro Arac has bagged a Dh100,000 cash prize in the UAE Lottery, which boasts a staggering Dh100 million jackpot.
Joel, who has been living in Dubai since 2016, is among the select few to secure the third prize in the ‘Lucky Day’ category, awarded to participants who match five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number.
The win, Joel said, is a life-changing blessing.
“It means a lot to me. I can help my family, especially my parents because they are getting old, and I want them to enjoy the rest of their lives,” he said.
Joel learned about the UAE Lottery after hearing about other residents winning. Curious, he decided to try his luck and struck it big in his latest attempt.
“I tried to sign in, and luckily in the last draw, I won.”
Joel is jubilant about his unexpected win and has expressed his gratitude to the UAE Lottery.
“I just want to say thank you for giving me a chance and an opportunity like this,” he said.
The next draw is scheduled for September 6, offering participants another shot at the Dh100 million top prize. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.theuaelottery.ae/.
