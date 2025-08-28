GOLD/FOREX
Sulyap 2.0: A stunning celebration of Filipino culture at TODA Dubai on August 31

Experience theatre, dance, music, and digital art in an immersive Filipino arts showcase

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
3 MIN READ
Join the Filipino diaspora in Dubai for a powerful night of storytelling, tradition, and community at the Theatre of Digital Art, Madinat Jumeirah.
Supplied

Dubai: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable celebration of Filipino culture, heritage, and artistry at Sulyap 2.0: Padayon sa Kapuluan ng Pangarap (Onward Through the Archipelago of Dreams) happening on August 31, 2025, at the stunning Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) in Madinat Jumeirah.

Sulyap, meaning a glance or glimpse, returns this year with a powerful new narrative that explores Filipino identity across generations, geographies, and dreams.

Set in the heart of a modest Dubai home, the story begins with a grandmother’s lullaby—soft, familiar, and deeply rooted. As family members reflect on the ancient balangay, the legendary boat of early Filipino voyagers, their living room transforms into a sweeping voyage across the Philippine archipelago. Islands come alive with stories of resilience, belonging, and the enduring spirit of bayanihan (community).

Blending theatre, music, dance, and immersive digital art, Sulyap 2.0 brings together the talents of the Filipino diaspora in an experience that is both deeply nostalgic and vibrantly modern.

·         Be captivated by a moving theatrical performance from 63Kolektib

·         Feel the rhythm of tradition with United Filipino Culture & Arts

·         Be swept away by the harmonies of the Dubai Vocal Ensemble

·         Witness ancient script reimagined in digital form by Baybayin artist Gino Banola

To provide deeper insight into the event, Gulf News spoke with Trixie Danielle, Tribe Secretary and Co-Founder of 63 Kolektib. She shared her thoughts on the creative process and cultural vision behind Sulyap 2.0:

1. “Sulyap” is described as a glimpse into Filipino identity, how did you choose the specific stories and art forms featured in this year’s performance?

“For Sulyap 2.0, we wanted to capture the essence of Filipino identity. We crafted a 'story of stories' that highlights our traditions through a fusion of theatre, traditional dance, choral music, and contemporary expressions. Each piece honors our culture while reflecting everyday life—the warmth of our communities, and the resilience and creativity that define us.”

2. This year’s show blends traditional and digital art from cultural dances to Baybayin digital pieces. How do you strike a balance between honoring heritage and embracing modern expressions?

“We love blending the old and the new. Live performances meet digital visuals to create a dynamic experience that stays true to our roots while embracing modern creativity. The key is preserving the heart of our traditions while using contemporary tools to present them in fresh, engaging ways.”

3. The narrative begins in a Dubai home and expands into a journey across islands—how does this reflect the experiences of the Filipino diaspora, especially in the UAE?

“The journey from a home in Dubai to the islands of the Philippines reflects the life of many Filipinos abroad. We hold tightly to our roots while adapting to new surroundings. Sulyap 2.0 captures that nostalgia, resilience, and deep connection that define the Filipino experience in the UAE.”

4. What impact do you hope Sulyap 2.0 will have on both Filipino and non-Filipino audiences attending the event?

Sulyap 2.0 is meant to spark pride in Filipino audiences and inspire curiosity in non-Filipino viewers. We invite everyone to experience the richness of Filipino culture—a celebration of heritage, creativity, and community.”

This is more than a show, it’s a glimpse into the soul of a people navigating the seas of memory, identity, and dreams.

Don’t miss this one-night-only celebration of Filipino artistry and cultural pride.

