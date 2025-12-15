Yet another holiday season, nightmares or peace for techies?

Dubai: As the holiday season approaches, most people prepare for travel, shopping, and family gatherings. In contrast, Information Technology and Cybersecurity teams brace for one of the most complex periods in their operational calendar. December brings heightened system load, reduced staffing, and a traditional code freeze meant to stabilize production systems during peak commerce. These conditions create a volatile mix when new vulnerabilities appear, and they often do. The question many organizations face is simple, does holiday-season patching have to be a nightmare, or is it a solvable operational challenge?