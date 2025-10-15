Pakistani trans woman Nayyab Ali makes UN history

Human rights defender shortlisted for the position of UN Special Rapporteur
Dubai: A prominent Pakistan human rights defender and policy expert Nayyab Ali has been officially shortlisted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the position of UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders.
This marks the first time in UN history that a transgender woman has been shortlisted for such a high-level mandate under the UN Special Procedures system, a landmark moment for inclusion and visibility within international governance, APP reported.
Nayyab said the recognition underscores the UN’s enduring commitment to equality and human dignity.
“This acknowledgement is a reminder that the UN stands firm on universality and dignity for all. If appointed, I aim to strengthen protections for human rights defenders especially those from gender-diverse communities who face violence and exclusion worldwide,” she stated.
The next phase of selection will be conducted by the Special Consultative Group, comprising representatives from Malawi, the Republic of Korea, North Macedonia, Guatemala, and Türkiye. The group will recommend final candidates to the President of the Human Rights Council, who will announce the appointment during the 61st Session of the Council.
Nayyab currently serves as Executive Director of Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan and is a Global Human Rights Fellow at Harvard University’s Carr Center. She played a pivotal role in drafting Pakistan’s Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, and has received seven international awards, including the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law (2020).
Her shortlisting has been hailed as a historic achievement for Pakistan and a moment of pride for the transgender community worldwide. Advocates have described it as a significant step toward strengthening representation, diversity, and inclusion at the highest levels of global policymaking.
“This milestone is not just personal, it belongs to every gender-diverse person who dares to dream of equality and recognition,” Nayyab added.
