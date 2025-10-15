GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistani trans woman Nayyab Ali makes UN history

Human rights defender shortlisted for the position of UN Special Rapporteur

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Nayyab Ali is the first trans woman in the world shortlisted for a UN role.
Pakistan's Nayyab Ali is the first trans woman in the world shortlisted for a UN role.
APP

Dubai: A prominent Pakistan human rights defender and policy expert Nayyab Ali has been officially shortlisted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the position of UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders.

This marks the first time in UN history that a transgender woman has been shortlisted for such a high-level mandate under the UN Special Procedures system, a landmark moment for inclusion and visibility within international governance, APP reported.

Nayyab said the recognition underscores the UN’s enduring commitment to equality and human dignity.

“This acknowledgement is a reminder that the UN stands firm on universality and dignity for all. If appointed, I aim to strengthen protections for human rights defenders especially those from gender-diverse communities who face violence and exclusion worldwide,” she stated.

Next phase

The next phase of selection will be conducted by the Special Consultative Group, comprising representatives from Malawi, the Republic of Korea, North Macedonia, Guatemala, and Türkiye. The group will recommend final candidates to the President of the Human Rights Council, who will announce the appointment during the 61st Session of the Council.

Current role

Nayyab currently serves as Executive Director of Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan and is a Global Human Rights Fellow at Harvard University’s Carr Center. She played a pivotal role in drafting Pakistan’s Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, and has received seven international awards, including the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law (2020).

Her shortlisting has been hailed as a historic achievement for Pakistan and a moment of pride for the transgender community worldwide. Advocates have described it as a significant step toward strengthening representation, diversity, and inclusion at the highest levels of global policymaking.

“This milestone is not just personal, it belongs to every gender-diverse person who dares to dream of equality and recognition,” Nayyab added.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Noman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking he wicket of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the second day of the first Test cricket match against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 13, 2025.

Noman derails South Africa to 216-6 in first Test

2m read
UAE warns public: Why most cyberattacks target human behaviour

UAE: How fraudsters exploit fear in 98% of cyberattacks

2m read
Imran Shahid, Community Welfare Consular in Dubai says the special courts will deal property related disputes on priority basis

Good news: Pakistanis abroad get special courts

2m read
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk looks on at the opening of the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, on September 8, 2025.

UN rights chief denounces Israeli ‘genocidal rhetoric’

2m read