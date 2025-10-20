GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan leaders extend warm Diwali greetings, public holiday declared

President Zardari, PM Sharif send wishes as Pakistani Hindus celebrate festival of lights

Asif Ali Zardari, Shahbaz Shariff and Maryam Nawaz extend greetings to Pakistani Hindu community celebrating the festival of lights.
AFP/AP

Dubai: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and across the globe on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, President Zardari highlighted that Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, reminding everyone of hope, positivity, and unity. He emphasised that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights and full freedom of religion for all citizens. The president also recalled that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where minorities enjoy equal opportunities without discrimination.

Spirit of Diwali

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to equality, inclusivity, and progress for all communities, regardless of faith. “As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he tweeted.

He added that the spirit of Diwali inspires collective efforts to overcome societal challenges, from intolerance to inequality, and reiterated the government’s dedication to creating an environment of tolerance and respect for all religions and cultures.

Across Pakistan, Hindu communities celebrate Diwali with traditional fervour, temples illuminated with lamps, families performing puja, exchanging sweets, and offering prayers for prosperity and peace.

Festivities in Sindh

Major celebrations are underway in Sindh and southern Punjab, with special events, fireworks, and interfaith participation at historic sites such as the Swaminarayan Temple in Karachi.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her greetings, noting that Diwali carries a message of peace, goodwill, and harmony. She also announced initiatives for minority welfare, including a ‘Special Minority Card’ and a ‘Minority Virtual Police Station’ under the Safe Punjab Vision to ensure effective access to justice.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari echoed the sentiment, emphasising that Diwali reminds everyone that light always triumphs over darkness and reaffirming his party’s vision for a Pakistan where people of all religions live together in peace and mutual respect.

Public holiday

The Sindh government declared a public holiday for the Hindu community and hosted the main Diwali celebration at Governor House in Karachi, featuring puja, a cake-cutting ceremony, and prayers for the country’s prosperity.

Diwali in Pakistan this year serves as a vibrant reminder of the nation’s religious diversity and the shared commitment of its leaders and citizens to unity, tolerance, and progress.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
