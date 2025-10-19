GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Diwali 2025: UAE gold rush increases as rupee weakens, India prices rise

ICICI Bank Global Markets expects gold prices to stay firm through the rest of 2025

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Diwali 2025: UAE gold rush increases as rupee weakens, India prices rise
AFP-JUNI KRISWANTO

Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE remain close to record highs, but festive demand shows no sign of slowing.

During the weekend, 24K gold stood between Dh510-Dh512 per gram and 22K at Dh472-Dh474, after touching new peaks of Dh523 and Dh485 on Friday before easing Dh13.

Jewellery retailers say Diwali shoppers — especially Indian expats — are still buying, though in smaller quantities and lighter designs. Many are also taking advantage of exchange deals to balance the cost.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.) For expats tracking gold back home, the trend in India remains sharply upward.

ICICI Bank Global Markets expects gold prices to stay firm through the rest of 2025, in a range of ₹1.20–₹1.35 lakh per 10 grams, rising further to ₹1.30–₹1.45 lakh in the first half of 2026.

Weak rupee helps

The outlook assumes a rupee range of ₹87–₹89 per US dollar, but analysts warn prices could climb faster if the rupee weakens or global gold extends its rally. Against the US dollar, the Indian rupee was at ₹87.95, while at ₹23.84 vs. Dh1, ahead of the weekend. (Check live forex rates here.)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold now trades around ₹1.31 lakh per 10 grams, up 16% in a month, lifted by both a stronger global market and a depreciating rupee. Analysts see prices reaching ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams in the coming months, citing strong buying by central banks and robust demand in China and Japan.

Despite higher global prices, UAE retailers report steady footfall. Shoppers continue to buy jewellery for weddings and gifting, taking advantage of Dubai’s lower making charges and transparent pricing.

With both the dirham and rupee closely tied to global gold sentiment, expats see the metal as a safe, inflation-resistant investment — one that still shines brightest during Diwali.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldIndia gold rate

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How Diwali shoppers weigh tradition over soaring gold

How Diwali shoppers weigh tradition over soaring gold

8m read
An Indian woman trying out gold bangles at a local store in the UAE. This image is for illustrative purposes only

UAE gold price stays up after shooting past Dh500 again

2m read
Wednesday's surge follows months of fluctuating gold prices as markets navigate global economic challenges.

Dubai gold prices surge Dh10 in a day - here is why

2m read
Dubai has unveiled its mega Diwali 2025 celebrations with mega prizes, spectacular entertainment and shopping deals.

Diwali: Dubai reveals big prizes, concerts, 75% sale

4m read