Diwali 2025: UAE gold rush increases as rupee weakens, India prices rise

ICICI Bank Global Markets expects gold prices to stay firm through the rest of 2025, in a range of ₹1.20–₹1.35 lakh per 10 grams, rising further to ₹1.30–₹1.45 lakh in the first half of 2026.

Jewellery retailers say Diwali shoppers — especially Indian expats — are still buying, though in smaller quantities and lighter designs. Many are also taking advantage of exchange deals to balance the cost.

During the weekend, 24K gold stood between Dh510-Dh512 per gram and 22K at Dh472-Dh474, after touching new peaks of Dh523 and Dh485 on Friday before easing Dh13.

With both the dirham and rupee closely tied to global gold sentiment, expats see the metal as a safe, inflation-resistant investment — one that still shines brightest during Diwali.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold now trades around ₹1.31 lakh per 10 grams, up 16% in a month, lifted by both a stronger global market and a depreciating rupee. Analysts see prices reaching ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams in the coming months, citing strong buying by central banks and robust demand in China and Japan.

The outlook assumes a rupee range of ₹87–₹89 per US dollar, but analysts warn prices could climb faster if the rupee weakens or global gold extends its rally. Against the US dollar, the Indian rupee was at ₹87.95, while at ₹23.84 vs. Dh1, ahead of the weekend. (Check live forex rates here .)

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.