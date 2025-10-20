Diwali 2025: Which sweets should you definitely skip this year?

Market boondi laddu? No, go for Homemade besan laddu.

Skip the sugar-packed, colour-drenched store laddus (~700g sugar per kg!). Go for homemade besan laddus made with A2 ghee and organic jaggery. Tasty and guilt-free.

Soan papdi and barfi boxes? Pistachio and rose coconut bites

Trade in those sugar bombs for date-puree-based treats with nuts and rose — sweet, aromatic, and less likely to spike your blood sugar.

Deep-fried namkeen? No. Roasted nut and seed mix.

Your guests will thank you for skipping fried, preservative-heavy snacks. Roasted nuts and seeds are crunchy, satisfying, and keep energy steady.