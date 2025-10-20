Diwali 2025: Which sweets should you definitely skip this year?

You need to be selective on what goes on your plate
Diwali means one thing: Sweet chaos. Laddu towers, soan papdi boxes, chocolate assortments — Indian homes practically turn into candy stores. But this year, your waistline (and heart) will be a lot more grateful, if you get a little selective about what makes it onto your plate.
Cardiologist and functional medicine expert Dr. Alok Chopra had explained in an Instagram post that says, “This Diwali, redefine indulgence. Health isn’t about cutting joy — it’s about choosing better joy. From A2 ghee laddus to antioxidant-packed bites, let your celebrations reflect true abundance — inside and out.” Translation: you can enjoy sweets without fueling a sugar hangover.
Here’s what to pick and ditch:
Market boondi laddu? No, go for Homemade besan laddu.
Skip the sugar-packed, colour-drenched store laddus (~700g sugar per kg!). Go for homemade besan laddus made with A2 ghee and organic jaggery. Tasty and guilt-free.
Soan papdi and barfi boxes? Pistachio and rose coconut bites
Trade in those sugar bombs for date-puree-based treats with nuts and rose — sweet, aromatic, and less likely to spike your blood sugar.
Deep-fried namkeen? No. Roasted nut and seed mix.
Your guests will thank you for skipping fried, preservative-heavy snacks. Roasted nuts and seeds are crunchy, satisfying, and keep energy steady.
Wafers and chocolate hampers? No. Curated wellness baskets
Instead of store-bought sugary hampers, gift berries, dragon fruit, avocado, and dark chocolate (85%). Chic, indulgent, and surprisingly healthy.
As Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais and Ms Jaseera Maniparambil, Clinical Dietitian, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai tell us:
Skipping meals to save calories – leads to overeating later. Eat balanced meals, then enjoy your mithai guilt-free.
Overloading on deep-fried snacks – moderation is key. Alternate jalebi bites with water or lassi.
Ignoring hydration – water is your best festive friend.
Forgetting fiber – pair sweets with roasted chana, makhana, or veggies to aid digestion.
Ignoring portion control – even healthy treats backfire in giant heaps.
Choosing overly processed sweets – swap refined sugar for dates, jaggery, or figs, and add nuts or whole grains.
Skipping health considerations – diabetics, hypertensives, and those with high cholesterol, monitor sugar and salt intake and pair treats with protein-rich foods.
