GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Diwali 2025: Which sweets should you definitely skip this year?

You need to be selective on what goes on your plate

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Hate to break it to you, but start with the laddus.
Hate to break it to you, but start with the laddus.
Pixabay

Diwali means one thing: Sweet chaos. Laddu towers, soan papdi boxes, chocolate assortments — Indian homes practically turn into candy stores. But this year, your waistline (and heart) will be a lot more grateful, if you get a little selective about what makes it onto your plate.

Cardiologist and functional medicine expert Dr. Alok Chopra had explained in an Instagram post that says, “This Diwali, redefine indulgence. Health isn’t about cutting joy — it’s about choosing better joy. From A2 ghee laddus to antioxidant-packed bites, let your celebrations reflect true abundance — inside and out.” Translation: you can enjoy sweets without fueling a sugar hangover.

Here’s what to pick and ditch:

  • Market boondi laddu? No, go for Homemade besan laddu.
    Skip the sugar-packed, colour-drenched store laddus (~700g sugar per kg!). Go for homemade besan laddus made with A2 ghee and organic jaggery. Tasty and guilt-free.

  • Soan papdi and barfi boxes? Pistachio and rose coconut bites
    Trade in those sugar bombs for date-puree-based treats with nuts and rose — sweet, aromatic, and less likely to spike your blood sugar.

  • Deep-fried namkeen? No. Roasted nut and seed mix.
    Your guests will thank you for skipping fried, preservative-heavy snacks. Roasted nuts and seeds are crunchy, satisfying, and keep energy steady.

  • Wafers and chocolate hampers? No. Curated wellness baskets
    Instead of store-bought sugary hampers, gift berries, dragon fruit, avocado, and dark chocolate (85%). Chic, indulgent, and surprisingly healthy.

And avoid these common festive slip-ups

As Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais and Ms Jaseera Maniparambil, Clinical Dietitian, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai tell us:

  • Skipping meals to save calories – leads to overeating later. Eat balanced meals, then enjoy your mithai guilt-free.

  • Overloading on deep-fried snacks – moderation is key. Alternate jalebi bites with water or lassi.

  • Ignoring hydration – water is your best festive friend.

  • Forgetting fiber – pair sweets with roasted chana, makhana, or veggies to aid digestion.

  • Ignoring portion control – even healthy treats backfire in giant heaps.

  • Choosing overly processed sweets – swap refined sugar for dates, jaggery, or figs, and add nuts or whole grains.

  • Skipping health considerations – diabetics, hypertensives, and those with high cholesterol, monitor sugar and salt intake and pair treats with protein-rich foods.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

You don’t have to ghost the dessert table — just be intentional.

10-minute Diwali workouts to burn off all the sweets

3m read
Diwali 2025: How office festivities bring chaos & cheer

Diwali 2025: How office festivities bring chaos & cheer

3m read
This year, go all in and feast with your senses

Top 5 Diwali feasts in Abu Dhabi

3m read
Don't go completely overboard on the sweets and fried snacks can lead to much sluggishness and bloating.

7 Diwali food mistakes that sabotage the festivities

3m read