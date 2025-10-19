GOLD/FOREX
10-minute Diwali workouts to burn off those extra sweets you couldn't refuse

Staying fit doesn't mean skipping the fun; it just means making smart choices

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
You don’t have to ghost the dessert table — just be intentional.
Pexels.com

Just one more kaju barfi. Just one more...

And then I return to the desk with three more. Last week, there was an abundance of Diwali sweets and despite my stern promises to myself, I found myself walking over to the tables laden with mithai and helping myself a little too liberally, trying to avoid any possible side-eying from my colleagues.

But nevertheless, that's the story of all festivities. How do you stay fit, when everyone is just cheerfully offering you plates of jalebis, barfis and telling you, 'Don't be shy?'

Well, as experts have always told us, staying fit during these times doesn't mean skipping the fun. It's all about small, smart moves (and maybe a few squats between laddoos).

Snack smart, not sorry

You don’t have to ghost the dessert table — just be intentional. Pick your absolute favourites and skip the rest. If your weakness is gulab jamun, enjoy one, slowly. You will savour it more and eat less.

Turn cleanup into cardio

Who needs a treadmill when you’ve got Diwali cleaning? You're sweeping, rearranging furniture, and scrubbing corners that haven’t seen daylight since last Diwali, you’re already in calorie-burning mode. Pop on a playlist and add a few lunges while vacuuming — boom, housework HIIT!

Sneak in the 10-minute torchers

Too busy for the gym? Try these:

  • Jumping jacks (1 min) to shake off the sugar.

  • Squats (3 sets of 15) before your shower.

  • Push-ups (10–15 reps) between errands.

  • Plank (30–45 seconds) while waiting for that mithai batch to cool.

  • Dance break (5 minutes) — count it as cardio and joy therapy.

You’ll stay active, energised, and slightly smug when your jeans still fit post-festival.

Dance

The good news is, Bollywood parties are best for dancing. And dancing, burns your calories. Garba, bhangra, or whatever your family calls moves— just go for it. Twenty minutes of festive dancing can torch 150+ calories.

Hydrate well

Amid the sweets, fried snacks, and chai rounds, your body needs water more than ever. Carry a bottle, sip often, and alternate every sugary treat with a glass of water. It helps your digestion, skin, and post-party glow.

Walk off the mithai

After those family dinners, grab a cousin (or three) and go for a walk. Even a 15-minute stroll helps balance blood sugar and clear your head after festive chaos.

Rest, recharge, repeat

Festivities can mess with your sleep faster than a sugar rush. Try power naps or short meditations during the day, and aim for a full night’s rest when you can. Your body is grateful— and so is your under-eye concealer.

Lakshana N Palat
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
