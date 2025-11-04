AIQ expands into Indonesia with AI partnership with SKK Migas

Deal to deploy advanced AI technologies aimed at optimizing upstream energy operations
Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) company AIQ has entered the Indonesian market through a strategic agreement with SKK Migas, Indonesia’s Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities, to deploy advanced AI technologies aimed at optimizing the country’s upstream energy operations.
Under the agreement, AIQ will implement its Reservoir Performance Advisor (RPA) — part of its Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) platform — across select upstream assets in Indonesia. The system uses predictive analytics and automation to streamline reservoir model assessments and improve decision-making. According to AIQ, AR360 delivers up to a 75% efficiency gain in user productivity by automating model reviews and making real-time data accessible through cloud-based dashboards.
The collaboration also lays the foundation for joint initiatives in AI, digitalization, and autonomous operations, reflecting Indonesia’s commitment to transforming its energy sector through innovation and technology.
Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ, said the partnership will help address the operational challenges of Indonesia’s mature oil and gas fields.
“Indonesia's upstream sector faces unique challenges with mature fields requiring sophisticated reservoir management. This agreement directly addresses SKK Migas' need to optimize production from existing assets while reducing operational costs, demonstrating how targeted AI applications can extend field life and improve recovery rates,” he said. “This is a major milestone in AIQ's international growth strategy, and we are proud to bring our UAE-developed innovations to Indonesia, advancing digital transformation across the upstream sector.”
Dr. Djoko Siswanto, Head of SKK Migas, said the collaboration highlights Indonesia’s focus on resilience and modernization.
“Our collaboration with AIQ reflects SKK Migas’ commitment to driving innovation and building a smarter, more resilient upstream sector. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities through strategic partnerships, we aim to enhance national energy security, boost operational performance, and position Indonesia as a regional leader in digital transformation,” he said.
The partnership follows AIQ’s recent international agreements in Kazakhstan and Colombia, further extending its global footprint. With growing demand for industrial AI solutions, AIQ said it remains focused on delivering AI-native technologies that improve efficiency, optimize production, and support sustainable energy operations worldwide.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox