AIQ expands into Indonesia with AI partnership with SKK Migas

Under the agreement, AIQ will implement its Reservoir Performance Advisor (RPA) — part of its Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) platform — across select upstream assets in Indonesia. The system uses predictive analytics and automation to streamline reservoir model assessments and improve decision-making. According to AIQ, AR360 delivers up to a 75% efficiency gain in user productivity by automating model reviews and making real-time data accessible through cloud-based dashboards.