ADNOC gets new AI platform, inks three robotics deals at ADIPEC 2025

Dubai: At ADIPEC 2025, ADNOC unveiled two major technology initiatives—launching the AI-powered “AiPSO” production optimization platform with SLB and expanding its robotics collaboration with Gecko Robotics—to accelerate its transformation into the world’s most AI-driven energy company.
ADNOC and SLB announced the launch of the “AiPSO” platform, an artificial intelligence-powered production optimization solution initially being deployed across eight ADNOC fields.
The platform integrates SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform with Cognite Data Fusion technology and ADNOC’s proprietary machine learning tools to analyze millions of data points in real time. The system continuously monitors and optimizes production from thousands of wells and hundreds of processing facilities.
By digitising workflows and connecting office operations with field activities, engineers can diagnose and resolve production issues within minutes—processes that once took days. The result is higher well productivity, faster decision-making, and improved workforce performance.
Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC’s Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, said the launch marks “a transformative step in exploration, development, and production efficiency,” adding that AiPSO will help ADNOC “complete precision tasks up to ten times faster than current rates.”
The platform’s first phase will cover eight exploration and production sites before expanding to all onshore and offshore fields by 2027, reinforcing ADNOC’s position as a global leader in deploying AI across the energy value chain.
SLB CEO Olivier Le Peuch said the platform “embodies our ambition to combine advanced AI with deep technical expertise to optimize production and boost recovery rates,” highlighting its potential to enhance ADNOC’s operational resilience.
The AiPSO initiative complements ADNOC’s “ENERGYai” system, developed with AIQ, the first AI-agent-based solution designed for the energy sector. Together, both systems form the foundation of ADNOC’s enterprise-wide AI strategy to enhance safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency.
In a separate announcement, ADNOC and Gecko Robotics signed three new agreements to expand the use of robotics and AI across operations and train Emirati talent in advanced technical fields.
The agreements—signed alongside the ENACT Council sessions in Abu Dhabi—include multi-year deployments of Gecko’s robotic inspection technologies across ADNOC Gas assets, a skills training partnership with the ADNOC Technical Academy, and joint development of AI-enabled maintenance and analytics tools.
AIQ, ADNOC’s joint venture with Presight, signed the first agreement to integrate Gecko’s “Cantilever” operating system within ADNOC Gas, marking AIQ’s entry into the robotics sector. Another deal explores UAE-based manufacturing of robotic systems and co-development of AI analytics tailored to ADNOC’s needs.
A third partnership will design and deliver specialized training programs to prepare ADNOC’s technical workforce for an AI-driven energy future.
Together, the AiPSO launch and the Gecko Robotics agreements highlight ADNOC’s deepening investment in artificial intelligence, automation, and workforce transformation—core elements of its strategy to lead the global energy transition through technology.
