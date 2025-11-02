GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

ADNOC, Gecko Robotics to boost AI, robotics, UAE talent training

Partnership includes multi-year tech rollout for ADNOC Gas and new training for Emiratis

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
ADNOC GAS
ADNOC GAS
Bloomberg/Christopher Pike

Dubai: ADNOC has signed three new agreements with Gecko Robotics to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics across its operations and to develop advanced skills training programs for UAE Nationals.

The deals, signed at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, include a multi-year technology deployment for ADNOC Gas, a collaboration between ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA) and Gecko Robotics on talent development, and the rollout of robotics and AI-powered analytics across ADNOC’s energy assets to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

Multi-year tech partnership

The first agreement, signed between AIQ—ADNOC’s joint venture with Presight—and Gecko Robotics, will see the deployment of the Cantilever operating system across ADNOC Gas assets. The system uses AI and robotic inspection technologies to collect and analyze physical data from critical energy infrastructure.

The partnership marks AIQ’s entry into robotics, enabling faster maintenance, predictive analytics, and improved asset reliability across ADNOC’s gas operations.

Expanding robotics, AI

Under a second agreement, ADNOC and Gecko Robotics will explore broader uses of robotics and AI-driven analytics across the company’s onshore and offshore facilities. The collaboration will also look into the local manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE and the development of new AI applications to support ADNOC’s operational needs.

The third agreement brings together Gecko Robotics and the ADNOC Technical Academy to launch training programs for UAE Nationals, equipping them with skills in robotics, AI, and digital maintenance technologies. The initiative supports ADNOC’s efforts to nurture local expertise and prepare the next generation of Emirati professionals for emerging roles in the energy sector.

'Harnessing power of AI'

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “ADNOC is harnessing the power of AI and advanced technology to transform the way we work, driving greater efficiency, safety and performance across our operations. These three agreements mark another step on our journey to becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company as we accelerate robotics deployment, empower local talent and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for energy innovation.”

Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics, said: “There is a race to lead the AI and energy moment. And the energy companies that win won't just utilize technology—they will become technology companies. There is only one way to win this race, and that's to acquire physical data using robotics and unlocking human and machine performance from the AI that data fuels.”

The new agreements build on ADNOC’s strategy to leverage digital technology and artificial intelligence to boost operational performance, sustainability, and innovation within the UAE’s energy sector.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
AI

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Thai royal family (L-R) King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Sirikit receive respects from attending dignitaries at a balcony of Anantasamakom Throne Hall to mark the King's birthday on December 5, 1999.

Thailand's former queen Sirikit dead at 93: palace

3m read
A-MAP celebrates ADNOC Dealers Meet '25 with new launch

A-MAP celebrates ADNOC Dealers Meet '25 with new launch

2m read
Faore Islands flag

Tiny Faroe Islands aim for FIFA World Cup playoff

2m read
Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

UAE Minister congratulates Gulf News on anniversary

2m read