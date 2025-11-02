ADNOC, Gecko Robotics to boost AI, robotics, UAE talent training

Dubai: ADNOC has signed three new agreements with Gecko Robotics to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics across its operations and to develop advanced skills training programs for UAE Nationals.

The first agreement, signed between AIQ—ADNOC’s joint venture with Presight—and Gecko Robotics, will see the deployment of the Cantilever operating system across ADNOC Gas assets. The system uses AI and robotic inspection technologies to collect and analyze physical data from critical energy infrastructure.

The deals, signed at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, include a multi-year technology deployment for ADNOC Gas, a collaboration between ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA) and Gecko Robotics on talent development, and the rollout of robotics and AI-powered analytics across ADNOC’s energy assets to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics, said: “There is a race to lead the AI and energy moment. And the energy companies that win won't just utilize technology—they will become technology companies. There is only one way to win this race, and that's to acquire physical data using robotics and unlocking human and machine performance from the AI that data fuels.”

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “ADNOC is harnessing the power of AI and advanced technology to transform the way we work, driving greater efficiency, safety and performance across our operations. These three agreements mark another step on our journey to becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company as we accelerate robotics deployment, empower local talent and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for energy innovation.”

The third agreement brings together Gecko Robotics and the ADNOC Technical Academy to launch training programs for UAE Nationals, equipping them with skills in robotics, AI, and digital maintenance technologies. The initiative supports ADNOC’s efforts to nurture local expertise and prepare the next generation of Emirati professionals for emerging roles in the energy sector.

Under a second agreement, ADNOC and Gecko Robotics will explore broader uses of robotics and AI-driven analytics across the company’s onshore and offshore facilities. The collaboration will also look into the local manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE and the development of new AI applications to support ADNOC’s operational needs.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.