ADNOC, Gecko Robotics to boost AI, robotics, UAE talent training

Partnership includes multi-year tech rollout for ADNOC Gas and new training for Emiratis
Dubai: ADNOC has signed three new agreements with Gecko Robotics to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics across its operations and to develop advanced skills training programs for UAE Nationals.
The deals, signed at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, include a multi-year technology deployment for ADNOC Gas, a collaboration between ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA) and Gecko Robotics on talent development, and the rollout of robotics and AI-powered analytics across ADNOC’s energy assets to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.
The first agreement, signed between AIQ—ADNOC’s joint venture with Presight—and Gecko Robotics, will see the deployment of the Cantilever operating system across ADNOC Gas assets. The system uses AI and robotic inspection technologies to collect and analyze physical data from critical energy infrastructure.
The partnership marks AIQ’s entry into robotics, enabling faster maintenance, predictive analytics, and improved asset reliability across ADNOC’s gas operations.
Under a second agreement, ADNOC and Gecko Robotics will explore broader uses of robotics and AI-driven analytics across the company’s onshore and offshore facilities. The collaboration will also look into the local manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE and the development of new AI applications to support ADNOC’s operational needs.
The third agreement brings together Gecko Robotics and the ADNOC Technical Academy to launch training programs for UAE Nationals, equipping them with skills in robotics, AI, and digital maintenance technologies. The initiative supports ADNOC’s efforts to nurture local expertise and prepare the next generation of Emirati professionals for emerging roles in the energy sector.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “ADNOC is harnessing the power of AI and advanced technology to transform the way we work, driving greater efficiency, safety and performance across our operations. These three agreements mark another step on our journey to becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company as we accelerate robotics deployment, empower local talent and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for energy innovation.”
Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics, said: “There is a race to lead the AI and energy moment. And the energy companies that win won't just utilize technology—they will become technology companies. There is only one way to win this race, and that's to acquire physical data using robotics and unlocking human and machine performance from the AI that data fuels.”
The new agreements build on ADNOC’s strategy to leverage digital technology and artificial intelligence to boost operational performance, sustainability, and innovation within the UAE’s energy sector.
