The world needs $4 trillion to meet growing energy demand, says Al Jaber

Abu Dhabi: Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, called on global energy leaders, policymakers, and investors to adopt the UAE’s pragmatic model of policy-making and partnership-building to drive job creation, economic growth, and global competitiveness. His remarks came during his keynote address at the opening of the 41st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), the world’s largest energy event, hosted by ADNOC in Abu Dhabi.