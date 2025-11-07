GOLD/FOREX
Blast injures 54 near school in Indonesian capital: police 

The cause of the explosion has not been disclosed

The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected
A blast injured at least 54 people near a school in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta on Friday, local police chief Asep Edi Suheri said, without disclosing the cause of the explosion.

"The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected. Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged," Asep told reporters.

