Dubai Police add luxury electric patrol vehicle to fleet

VOYAH FREE introduced as part of push for greener and smarter mobility
Dubai: Dubai Police have added a new luxury electric vehicle, the VOYAH FREE, to their patrol fleet as part of efforts to support sustainable and modern transport solutions.
The move, carried out in partnership with Performance Plus Motors, reflects the force’s focus on cleaner mobility and advanced technology in day-to-day policing.
The vehicle was officially unveiled at the General Department of Transport and Rescue headquarters by Major General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, who oversees the department.
The VOYAH FREE runs mainly on electric power but also includes a fuel-powered generator that charges the battery when needed. This system, known as Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) technology, helps the car travel longer distances without frequent charging stops.
Police officials said the technology is especially useful for patrol duties that require long hours on the road.
The vehicle offers a combined driving range of up to 1,357 km under CLTC standards. It delivers 483 horsepower and 720 Nm of torque, and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.
It also comes with an all-wheel drive system and adjustable air suspension, allowing it to handle different road conditions across the emirate.
Inside, the VOYAH FREE features a triple-screen digital cabin designed for ease of use and comfort. It also offers a spacious boot with flexible storage ranging from 560 to 1,320 litres.
Officials said the addition of the vehicle supports Dubai’s wider goals of building a smarter and more environmentally friendly transport system.
Dubai Police said the introduction of such vehicles aligns with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainability and smart mobility, while ensuring officers are equipped with modern tools for efficient service.