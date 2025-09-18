Recognized as the UAE’s fastest-growing emirate for FDI in the first half of 2025, the emirate is seeing investments translate into new projects, job creation, and a stronger industrial base—particularly in consumer products, food and beverage, business services, and industrial equipment.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said: “This growth means more jobs, stronger industries, and sustainable value for our communities. The Sharjah FDI Office has been key in attracting capital while aligning investments with our long-term vision for sustainable development, talent empowerment, and diversified growth.”

Sharjah’s momentum shows in the numbers. Capital investment surged to $1.5 billion in the first half of 2025, a 361% jump from $325 million during the same period last year. The emirate welcomed 74 new projects, up 57% from 47 in H1 2024. Employment followed, with 2,578 new jobs, a 45% increase, mostly in production and services supporting sustainable growth and a skilled workforce.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.