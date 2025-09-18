$1.5 billion FDI investments boosts jobs and projects in Sharjah
Sharjah: Sharjah is turning record foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into real economic growth.
Recognized as the UAE’s fastest-growing emirate for FDI in the first half of 2025, the emirate is seeing investments translate into new projects, job creation, and a stronger industrial base—particularly in consumer products, food and beverage, business services, and industrial equipment.
Experts say Sharjah’s performance reflects growing investor confidence and underscores the emirate’s strategy of channeling foreign capital into sustainable, long-term growth. Officials note that the trajectory reinforces Sharjah’s reputation as a reliable, competitive investment hub while supporting a resilient and diversified economy.
Sharjah’s momentum shows in the numbers. Capital investment surged to $1.5 billion in the first half of 2025, a 361% jump from $325 million during the same period last year. The emirate welcomed 74 new projects, up 57% from 47 in H1 2024. Employment followed, with 2,578 new jobs, a 45% increase, mostly in production and services supporting sustainable growth and a skilled workforce.
These investments are expected to accelerate infrastructure development, foster innovation, and boost GDP. Rising employment strengthens purchasing power and drives further investment, especially in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.
Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said the strong FDI results highlight Sharjah as a safe and attractive destination for investors, thanks to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.
Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said: “This growth means more jobs, stronger industries, and sustainable value for our communities. The Sharjah FDI Office has been key in attracting capital while aligning investments with our long-term vision for sustainable development, talent empowerment, and diversified growth.”
Sharjah Economic Development Department Chairman Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud noted that rising FDI demonstrates the emirate’s ability to achieve sustainable growth while maintaining high standards.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, highlighted the role of culture and knowledge in driving economic growth, pointing to Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone as a hub for creative industries.
Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Almheiri, Chairman of Sharjah Healthcare City Authority, said the emirate’s appeal in healthcare investment—including pharmaceuticals and AI integration—reinforces Sharjah as a high-quality investment destination.
Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), added that the park attracts high-value technology and research investments, strengthening Sharjah’s global competitiveness.
Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA and SAIF Zone, said record FDI confirms Sharjah’s standing as a global investment hub. Free zones continue to provide top-tier support, helping companies expand regionally and internationally.
Rashid Abdallah AlObad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), noted that Shams empowers media and creative sectors, creating high-value jobs.
Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), said the emirate’s growth opens opportunities for entrepreneurs, with Sheraa providing resources, partnerships, and markets for sustainable ventures.
Key sectors are powering Sharjah’s economic transformation:
Consumer products: 53% growth in projects, 188% increase in capital investment.
Food and beverage: 112% increase in projects, 25% rise in employment, strengthening Sharjah’s role as a food security hub.
Business services: 500% jump in capital investment, 1,100% rise in jobs, supporting a modern service economy.
Industrial equipment: Project count doubled, investment up 45%, reflecting manufacturing growth and diversification.
These results highlight Sharjah’s focus on a trusted, flexible, and human-centered investment environment. Strategic projects in H1 2025 demonstrate the emirate’s ability to attract high-value investments and turn them into lasting economic benefits.
