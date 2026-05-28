GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Yemen

Former Yemeni president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi passes away at 81

He had been living in Saudi capital since the Houthis took control of Sanaa in 2014

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Former Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, who led his government from his exile in Saudi Arabia, passed away on Thursday at the age of 81.
Former Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, who led his government from his exile in Saudi Arabia, passed away on Thursday at the age of 81.
Gulf News Archive

Former Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi died on Thursday in Riyadh at the age of 81, according to Yemeni and Arab media reports. Hadi fled to Saudi Arabia after the Houthi militia seized the capital Sanaa

Hadi had been living in the Saudi capital since the Iran aligned Houthis overran Sanaa and ousted the internationally recognised government during Yemen’s conflict. He served as president of Yemen for several years before announcing in 2022 the transfer of his powers to the Presidential Leadership Council as part of efforts to restructure the anti-Houthi camp and revive peace efforts.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Hadi became president in 2012 after the resignation of long-time ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh during the so-called Arab Spring uprising. Before that, he served as Yemen’s vice president from 1994 to 2012.

Yemen has remained mired in conflict for more than a decade, with the war triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Yemen

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Check out the key players from the AFC nations competing at this summer's FIFA World Cup

The AFC stars set to shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

5m read
Temperatures expected to hit 50°C in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province during Eid Al Adha.

Saudi Arabia warns of 50°C heat in Eastern Province

1m read
Muslim pilgrims read a copy of Islam's holy book Quran atop of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Muslim pilgrims converge on Mount Arafat as Hajj peaks

2m read
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

ADIA marks 50 years of long-term value creation

1m read