Strait of Hormuz: Between noise and the clarity of international law

Against this backdrop, the strait has been overwhelmed by a wave of commentary, with interpretations ranging from accurate to highly speculative. Media outlets have circulated comparisons between Hormuz and other straits that differ fundamentally in their legal character — especially those governed by the Montreux Convention, such as the Bosporus and the Dardanelles. As these comparisons gained traction, it became necessary to clarify the essential distinctions and to outline what applies to each strait and what does not. This includes the fact that the 12‑nautical‑mile coastal limit does not apply to the Strait of Hormuz in the way some assume, as the navigational channels lie entirely within the territorial seas of the coastal states, yet remain subject to the regime of transit passage, which supersedes this limitation.