3,000 marriage grants planned under UAE's Dh209m allocation

UAE considers revising marriage grant eligibility rules
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to award around 3,000 marriage grants this year, according to official figures presented to the Federal National Council, with lawmakers renewing calls to rethink eligibility rules that some say no longer reflect social realities.
During a session reviewing the federal budget for the 2026 fiscal year, officials revealed that Dh209 million has been allocated for marriage grants in the coming year. The figure mirrors the number of grants awarded in 2024 but represents a decline from 2025, when 4,563 grants were issued after additional funds were allocated to clear a backlog of pending applications.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the data shows that marriage grants have fluctuated in recent years, with 3,199 grants issued in 2023, 3,000 in 2024, and a temporary rise in 2025 due to delayed payments from earlier years. Each grant is valued at Dh70,000 and is intended to support Emirati youth as they begin married life.
Against this backdrop, Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, a member of the Federal National Council, urged the government to reconsider one of the scheme’s core conditions: the minimum age requirement for male applicants.
Under current rules, men must be at least 21 to qualify for the grant, even though UAE law permits marriage from the age of 18. Sheikha Al Kaabi argued that this discrepancy creates an unnecessary gap between legal rights and practical support.
“The issue is not financial,” she told the council. “It is about alignment and social interest. How can we allow a young man to marry legally at 18, yet tell him he must wait three more years to receive support that is meant to help him build a stable family?”
She proposed replacing the age requirement with an assessment of social and psychological readiness, suggesting that such an approach would be fairer, more objective and better aligned with the country’s family-focused policies. Delaying financial support, she warned, can push young couples towards debt or force them to postpone marriage altogether.
“The logical and just solution,” she said, “is to adopt a readiness assessment instead of an age condition, so support is provided when it is truly needed, not years later.”
Responding to the discussion, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said the eligibility criteria for marriage grants are currently under review and that amendments would be announced once final approvals are secured.
She acknowledged that repeated challenges have prevented many young people from benefiting from marriage support schemes and said the ministry is redesigning the overall experience for couples preparing to marry. This includes expanding preparatory programmes and extending support beyond the wedding itself, particularly during the first five years of marriage.
