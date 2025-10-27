Dubai’s AI-powered daughter welcomes guests in multiple languages
Dubai: In her own unique way — and in every language of the world — Latifa, Dubai’s virtual daughter, has welcomed delegates attending the Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum 2025, being held from October 27 to 29 at Expo City Dubai.
The summit brings together city leaders and decision-makers to discuss the future of smart cities, sustainability, and quality of life — from Dubai, a city already at the forefront of shaping urban innovation.
In August, Latifa, the first AI-powered Emirati girl character, introduced her virtual Emirati family members: her father Mohammed, her mother Salama, and her brother Rashid.
Dressed in traditional Emirati attire with a modern touch, Latifa has been designed to be friendly and relatable, especially for children and families. Her character aims to promote conversations around technology, artificial intelligence, and digital services, reflecting Dubai’s growing role as a global leader in the digital era.
