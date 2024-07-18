Abu Dhabi: ADNOC and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), which is responsible for the Nafis leadership programme, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to create 13,500 new private sector jobs for UAE Nationals in ADNOC’s supply chain by 2028.

The agreement supports the UAE’s goal to create 100,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis over the next three years and will unlock high-skilled jobs in advanced sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), engineering and manufacturing.

Vocational training As part of the agreement, job and training opportunities will be offered to UAE Nationals in the Al Dhafra region during the current year. Additionally, 1,000 vocational training opportunities will be provided by ADNOC for UAE University graduates in private companies operating in ADNOC’s supply chain through Nafis’s Apprentice Programme.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “Nurturing and empowering local talent is a top priority for ADNOC, and we are extremely proud of the impact of our ICV programme in upskilling our people.

Local talent

Through this new agreement with Nafis, we will provide more private-sector job opportunities for local talent that enable them to contribute to the UAE’s industrial and economic growth, as we grow our diversified portfolio to ensure a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of energy to the world.”

The collaboration builds on the achievements of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme which has created 11,500 jobs for UAE Nationals in the private sector since it was launched in 2018. This new agreement will take the total private sector jobs created by ADNOC to 25,000 across its supply chain by 2028 as it accelerates UAE talent development and expands the scope of its ICV programme.

Empowering Emiratis