Question 1: I have been working with a private company for four years. Six months ago, the company assigned me to work for a branch office outside the Emirates for two years. I was receiving my salary from the company outside the Emirates. A month ago, I returned to work for the company in the UAE. I submitted my resignation, but the employer tells me that I am not entitled to end-of-service allowance for the two years that I worked outside the Emirates. I also have late salaries for more than four months which I did not receive from the company outside the Emirates. My annual leave allowance for two years is also not used. What are my rights?