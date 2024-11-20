The two leaders discussed their fraternal relations and cooperation, particularly in developmental areas and other fields aimed at enhancing the comprehensive economic partnership between the two nations at all levels.

The meeting took place during King Abdullah’s visit to the UAE capital as part of a brotherly visit to the country.

Gaza, Lebanon situation

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah reviewed a number of regional and international issues, with a focus on developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon. Both leaders underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, ensuring full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and providing humanitarian support to those affected. They reiterated the UAE and Jordan’s steadfast position in supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people.

The leaders emphasised the need to prevent conflict in the Middle East from escalating further, as it poses a threat to the region’s security and stability. They also stressed the importance of establishing a clear path towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on a two-state solution that guarantees security and stability for all.

Additionally, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining fraternal consultations on issues of shared interest, particularly in light of the challenges the region is currently facing.

Earlier on Wednesday, King Abdullah arrived in the UAE, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by the President, along with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and a number of senior officials.