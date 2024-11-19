Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Tuesday renewed its call to private sector companies to meet their Emiratisation targets by the end of December.

Compliant establishments stand to benefit from a set of privileges while non-compliant establishments will be required to pay “financial contributions” from January 1, 2025.

What are the targets?

Emiratisation policies apply to establishments with 50 or more workers, who are required to ensure a 2% increase in the number of Emirati employees in skilled positions by the end of the year. Non-compliant establishments of this size will face financial contributions of Dh96,000 for each Emirati that has not been hired.

A select group of establishments employing 20 to 49 workers across 14 specified economic activities are also covered by Emiratisation policies, requiring them to employ at least one Emirati and retain any Emiratis employed prior to January 1, 2024. Establishments in this category will also face a Dh96,000 contribution for each Emirati that has not been hired.

Ministry asserted its plans to monitor compliance with Emiratisation requirements among targeted companies, in line with its commitment to implementing Cabinet policies and decisions on Emiratisation, and maintaining the success achieved in the employment of UAE nationals the private sector, where more than 117,000 Emiratis are now working across 22,000 private sector companies.

MoHRE encouraged establishments to make use of the Nafis platform to connect with Emirati job seekers across various fields of specialisation, which will support these companies in meeting their required targets. The Ministry also urged establishments to register their Emirati employees in pension, retirement, and social security systems, and to process their monthly salaries through the Wage Protection System (WPS).

Incentives for compliance

Compliant companies stand to benefit from various incentives provided by the Emiratisation Partners Club, which offers companies discounts of up to 80% on Ministry fees, as well as priority in government procurement.

The Ministry also reaffirmed the need to refrain from negative practices, such as fake Emiratisation schemes or any other attempts to manipulate Emiratisation targets, highlighting the effectiveness of its oversight system in detecting any objectionable practices and taking legal action against non-compliant establishments.

The Ministry urged Emirati job seekers to verify the authenticity of job offers, in order to avoid being part of fake Emiratisation schemes and ensure continued benefits from the Nafis programme, noting that Emiratisation plans were set specifically to support Emirati professionals and enhance their contribution to the UAE’s economic development.