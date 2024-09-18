On its social media platforms, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said: “Our inspection system has detected 1,818 private establishments that hired 2,784 UAE nationals in violation of Emiratisation policies, attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets and engage in fake Emiratisation, from mid-2022 till September 17, 2024.”

It added: “Attempts to evade Emiratisation obligations will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law. We encourage the public to report any practices conflicting with Emiratisation policies and regulations by reaching out to our call centre at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart app & website.”