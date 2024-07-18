Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced the designation of July 18 as Union Pledge Day. This significant date commemorates the historic moment when the Founding Father of the UAE and his fellow Rulers of the Emirates signed the declaration of the Union. On July 18, 1971, this pivotal event set the stage for the official establishment of the nation on December 2, 1971.

“On this day in 1971, the Founding Father and his brothers the Rulers signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution while announcing the name of our country: the United Arab Emirates. In preparation for the nation’s establishment on 2 December, it was a historic day on which they laid the foundations of the Union. Today, we declare 18 July as Union Pledge Day, a national occasion to celebrate the history of our country and the blessed journey towards establishing the Union,” UAE President said.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, emphasised that Union Pledge Day is a historic milestone that marks the inception of the nation's journey of unity and solidarity.

The announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that July 18 will be celebrated annually as "Union Pledge Day," is a tribute to the journey of Union, which was established by the Founding Father and his fellow Rulers of the Emirates. On this historic date, the founding fathers signed the Union document and drafted the state constitution,” Sheikh Mansour said.