Question: We are three partners in a limited liability company. The company is currently going through a financial problem and is exposed to major losses. It has become clear to us through the annual budgets that the cause of these losses is the director. Is it possible to suspend the manager from work and appoint another manager from outside the company and not a partner, knowing that the current manager is partner in the company? Is it possible to file a criminal lawsuit against the manager, and can he also be prosecuted in a civil case to demand compensation and return the money to the company?