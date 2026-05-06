“Those days you didn't have digital backups, and there were two betas in which all these rushes were there. One beta got lost and I never found it, and the other one was full of fungus so it was unusable. So, I forgot about the film all this time,” he shares, until two weeks ago when while shifting houses he found an unlabelled VHS tape: “I thought it would probably be my wedding video and who would find a VHS player in today’s time to play that. So I was about to throw it, but then I felt that maybe, let me just check what is there, and out comes this film.”