GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Unpaid Dh261,500 loan case won with social media proof in Al Ain

Defendant admitted debt in written messages but didn’t pay

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.

Al Ain: Messages exchanged on a social media platform have led an Al Ain court to order a man to repay Dh261,500 to another individual, after ruling that the correspondence amounted to a clear admission of an unpaid personal loan.

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court found that the claimant had lent the defendant the amount as a debt to be repaid in instalments. According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the agreement provided for an initial payment of Dh100,000, followed by two further instalments totalling Dh161,500, none of which were paid.

Court records show that the claimant brought the case after the defendant failed to honour the agreed schedule, despite explicitly acknowledging the debt and requesting to repay it in instalments in written messages exchanged via a messaging application.

The court concluded that the messages constituted sufficient proof of both the existence of the debt and the repayment agreement. It therefore ordered the defendant to pay the full amount of Dh261,500, in addition to court fees and related costs.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEal ain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The court ruled in favour of the claimant and ordered the defendant to pay the full amount, along with associated court costs.

Court orders repayment of Dh261,500 after debt admitted

1m read
Dh57K loan dispute: Court allows WhatsApp as evidence

Dh57K loan dispute: Court allows WhatsApp as evidence

2m read
Dubai Court orders ex-manager to repay Dh73,460 loan

Dubai Court orders ex-manager to repay Dh73,460 loan

2m read
Friend sues after man denies repaying Dh1.5m loan

Man borrows Dh1.5m from friend, later denies debt

2m read