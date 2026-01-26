Unpaid Dh261,500 loan case won with social media proof in Al Ain

Defendant admitted debt in written messages but didn’t pay
Al Ain: Messages exchanged on a social media platform have led an Al Ain court to order a man to repay Dh261,500 to another individual, after ruling that the correspondence amounted to a clear admission of an unpaid personal loan.
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court found that the claimant had lent the defendant the amount as a debt to be repaid in instalments. According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the agreement provided for an initial payment of Dh100,000, followed by two further instalments totalling Dh161,500, none of which were paid.
Court records show that the claimant brought the case after the defendant failed to honour the agreed schedule, despite explicitly acknowledging the debt and requesting to repay it in instalments in written messages exchanged via a messaging application.
The court concluded that the messages constituted sufficient proof of both the existence of the debt and the repayment agreement. It therefore ordered the defendant to pay the full amount of Dh261,500, in addition to court fees and related costs.
