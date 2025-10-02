19 best things to do in UAE this weekend: Eat, laugh, and cosplay your heart out

So grab your friends, your appetite, and your sense of adventure for an epic weekend
This weekend, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are serving up a smorgasbord of fun, food, and fandom — and you won’t want to miss a minute of it. Take your pick from laughs at the cities' hottest comedy shows, indulging in mouthwatering bites from pop-ups and restaurants, or just stepping into another world with epic cosplay events — there’s something for every vibe. From iconic beachfront hangouts to Alserkal Avenue’s creative maze, the cities come alive with energy, music, and good times. So grab your friends, your appetite, and your sense of adventure — it’s time to eat, laugh, and cosplay your heart out.
Clear your calendars because Dubai Comedy Festival is taking over the city from 2 – 12 October with its biggest laugh riot yet. Tom Segura, Andrew Schulz, Omid Djalili and Joanne McNally flying in to crack you up, while regional stars like Mo Amer, Malik Al-Masrah and local legends Ahmed Saif and Bin Swelah keep the homegrown humour alive. Six languages, ten days, and comedy in every flavour — from stand-up and improv to full-blown theatre — all lighting up iconic stages like Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena and Mall of the Emirates.
When: 2 – 12 October, various times
Price: From Dh100 ($27)
Where: Multiple venues including Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena and Mall of the Emirates
Anime, comics, cosplay, music, gaming — FNDM 2025 is bringing it all under one roof, and it’s going to be epic. Meet iconic anime voices Isshin Chiba and Makoto Tamura in their first-ever Middle East appearance, connect with comic book creators like Dexter Soy, Paolo Pantalena and Jane Pica, and watch cosplay legends such as Erim, Mars, Kalypso and Vin light up the stage with showdowns, Q&As and meetups. The FNDM Stage is where you can sing along with DUBYEOl, Tidal Idols, Peachpufs and Waray in Dubai or dance it out in the K-Pop battles, while live DJs including Trina, Miranda Fae and Baraa Abdulla keep the beats rolling. Gamers can dive into Tekken 8, FC26 and trading card tournaments, while anime lovers geek out in panels and unplugged sessions. Add in art workshops, endless collectibles and merch, plus competitions and surprises around every corner, and you’ve got two days packed with non-stop fandom energy.
When: 4–5 October 2025, 12pm–10pm,
Where: The Concourse Convention Center, Dubai Outlet Mall.
After months of taking a breather, the Dubai Fountain is back — and it’s serving even bigger drama than before. Think sharper lights, bolder sound and choreography so extra it could headline its own show. The waterworks kick off daily from 6.30pm, dazzling every half hour until 11pm. Pro tip? Skip elbowing through the crowds and snag a table at a waterfront café — best seats in the house, no splash zone included.
When: Daily, from 6.30pm, every 30 minutes until 11pm
Address: Dubai Mall waterfront promenade, Downtown Dubai
Dubai’s burger game just leveled up. Junk Smash Burgers — the cult Paris-and-London smash hit famous for its juicy Wagyu patties and soft-as-a-cloud brioche buns — has finally landed at 25 Jump Street in One Central. The vibe: Pure comfort: golden fries, crunchy Panko chicken bites, and smash burgers stacked as high as five patties if you dare. And because no feast is complete without dessert, Puffy Cookies (straight out of Paris with a cheeky New York edge) is here to seal the deal.
When: 11.45am – 1am, from Friday, 3 October
Where: Junk Smash Burgers, 25 Jump Street, Dubai World Trade Centre Area
In the middle of Al Quoz’s industrial grit sits Cinema Akil, the city’s first arthouse cinema, where the weekend lineup is never the same — one week it’s Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, the next it’s Arabic indie gems. When hunger strikes, make a beeline for Nightjar Coffee (yes, the crème brûlée pancakes are that good), or brave the queue at BKRY — their almond croissants are pure, buttery perfection and absolutely worth the wait.
Steak lovers, rejoice — your favourite steak restaurant is hitting the streets with a brand-new pop-up. The Little Fox is opening in Alserkal Avenue this weekend, serving up steak and fries in a cone (yes, handheld steak!) along with a few other grab-and-go favourites, perfect for snacking as you explore the galleries.
Opening: October 2, 2025
Where: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
The beachfront hotspot is back for winter, and Friday nights just got a whole lot fresher. Kick off the weekend with throwback hip-hop at the relaunch of Family Affair Fridays, where serious rhythms and good vibes rule the night.
When: Friday, 3 October, from 7pm
Where: Palm Jumeirah
Get race-ready with a series of free, hour-long high-intensity Workout Tours ahead of the Spartan Middle East races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The first sessions kick off on Sunday, 5 October, with two classes running from 11am to 12pm at Warehouse Gym in Al Quoz and Dubai Science Park.
When: Sunday, 5 October, 11am–12pm
Where: Warehouse Gym, Al Quoz & Dubai Science Park
Tickets: Free
It’s October, so head to The Crafty Fox for a festive Oktoberfest celebration. Feast on classic German dishes, sip on refreshing hops, and enjoy live tunes while oompah music fills the evening. Giant platters and a lively atmosphere make it the perfect way to toast the season.
When: 3–5 October, 10–12 October, noon–closing
Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates
Good food, your choice of company, and just a little bit of drama await you at Leña Dubai at the weekend. Michelin-starred Spanish chef Dani García has whipped up a Mediterranean set menu with dishes such as as smoked o’toro tartar, binchotan-smoked meatball yakitori, and Torta di Rose, which you can enjoy alongside the music managed by a live DJ and fire performances that will light up your Insta feed.
Price: From Dh350.
When: Friday, 6pm.
Where: St Regis garden - Nakhlat Jumeira.
Remember to wear your dancing shoes, because you are going to need them at the Ling Ling Ultra Lounge at Atlantis The Royal, which opens this weekend for a brand new season. Afro house DJ duo RBØR – last heard at the UNTOLD Festival - is headlining the evening of electric hits. And they’ll be joined by a line-up that includes Caiiro, Emmanuel Jal, Kiko Franco, Enoo Napa and Enzo Siffredi. Let the music move you.
Price: Tables from Dh3,000.
When: Friday, 11pm-3am.
Where: Atlantis The Royal. Palm Jumeirah.
Get your weekend dose of meat and potatoes with the family at The Hide. Among the offerings are Wagyu beef topside, tender lamb leg, and roasted chicken, paired with golden roast potatoes, gravy, and seasonal vegetables. Kids coming along? Those under eight eat free. Now if that’s not an economical feast, we don’t know what is.
Price: Free (under eight); Dh195 (adult, food); Dh200 (with beverages).
When: Sunday, 12.30pm-3.30pm.
Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr
It’s one of the most rampant cancers in the world – but early detection of breast cancer makes a huge difference in recovery rates. This weekend, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pink Caravan mobile clinic will be stationed at Yas Bay Waterfront on Sunday (October 5) and at Yas Marina the next day. Visit for free clinical breast screenings if you are over 20 and for mammograms if you are over 40. This year, make health your focus.
Price: Free.
When: Sunday, Yas Bay Waterfront; Monday Yas Marina. 10am-4pm.
Where: Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.
It’s time for some real talk, a catch up with friends. And what better time to do it than on a Friday, in time to usher in the weekend. Enjoy chai and chat with your buddy as you catch up at Trèsind Dubai. Or, opt for the Business Lunch – a five-course journey with everything from bun kebab tartlets to butter chicken, and paan cotton candy.
Price: Dh180 (per person).
When: Friday, noon-3pm.
Where: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. 8001604.
Cute and cuddly pups are calling your name ladies. Book your spot at Yoppy where you can stretch and practice your breathing, and then pause to play with tiny paws. The one-hour session includes 20 minutes of yoga, 35 minutes of gentle playtime with the fur balls, and five minutes of relaxation. Get ready to smile.
Price: Dh250 (ladies-only).
When: Sunday, 2.30pm-3.30pm.
Where: TruFusion, Dubai Al Wasl Road.
If you are in the mood for a cultural treat, book a spot at Fouquet at Louvre Abu Dhabi. For a limited-time, the French eatery is serving the Taste of the Mamluks – a three-course menu by chef Balveer Balkissoon, Culinary Director of Groupe Barrière - UAE to be enjoyed after a walk through the exhibition Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire. The showcase has more than 250 works including calligraphy, textiles, metalwork, ceramics and manuscripts, and spans over two-and-a-half centuries of the Mamluk era. The food, meanwhile, journeys through the cuisines of Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt. Think red lentil soup and spiced beef koftas, sumac-marinated chicken served with smoky freekeh pilaf, and pistachio kunafa cheesecake with saffron cream.
Price: Dh290 (per person).
When: All day.
Where: Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi.
Considering getting a cat home but have no clue what the costs involved are or how to take care of it? Consider attending Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi (AWAD)’s event at Forsan Town Square, where you’ll meet cats cared for by the AWAD’s Community Cat Care Program. You’ll be able to pet and cuddle these creatures, speak to a vet about how to care for your four-legged friend, and learn about the steps you need to get to adopt for your own.
Price: Free.
When: Saturday, noon-5pm.
Where: Forsan Town Square, Abu Dhabi Forsan Village.
Grab that mic and let your heart sing away the pressures of the week you’ve left behind. For Dh100, you get a private room on Sing It Sundays at Bla Bla Dubai, so don’t worry if you feel like singing the same song on repeat.
Price: Dh100 (per hour).
When: Sunday, 8pm-3am.
Where: Replay, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR.
Calling all football fans, The Messi Experience has landed at Dubai Festival City Mall. The 2,500sqm immersive experience combines cutting-edge technology, interactive storytelling and thrilling football-themed games across nine zones. From his early days to his recent victories, get to know the man behind the football frenzy at these fan zones. Don’t forget to take some exclusive merch home.
Price: From Dh119 (four tickets).
When: Saturday-Sunday: noon – 11pm
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox