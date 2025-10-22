GOLD/FOREX
Emergencies

UAE traffic alert: Accident slows traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Authorities are advising drivers to be careful and exercise caution

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai commuters heading towards Sharjah are being urged to proceed with extreme caution this evening following a traffic accident. The Dubai Police have confirmed that an incident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is currently causing substantial obstruction and heavy congestion in the lanes leading to Sharjah.

The accident site is specifically located before the Manama Street Bridge exit, making the commute particularly difficult for drivers on this busy stretch of highway.

Authorities are advising drivers to be careful and exercise caution while approaching the area.

Drivers already on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near the incident are reminded to maintain a safe following distance and obey instructions from traffic police and emergency services.

