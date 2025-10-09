GOLD/FOREX
From Rolls-Royce to Ferrari: Top 10 pre-owned luxury cars in UAE

Gulf News Classifieds brings you top pre-owned luxury cars in the UAE from Dh1,050,000

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
6 MIN READ
Looking for a pre-owned luxury car in the UAE? Explore top models with Gulf News Classifieds
Dubai: The UAE’s used car market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with high demand for premium and luxury vehicles that combine performance, style, and prestige. From Dubai’s bustling streets to Abu Dhabi’s scenic highways, residents are increasingly turning to pre-owned luxury cars as a smart, cost-effective way to own world-class vehicles without compromising on quality.

With a wide variety of well maintained, low-mileage supercars available, buying pre-owned in the UAE is not only reasonable—it’s a savvy choice for enthusiasts seeking exotic models, limited editions, and bespoke vehicles at competitive prices. High turnover in the market ensures buyers can access the latest Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, and Bentleys, often at a fraction of the cost of a new model.

Whether you’re seeking a rare collector’s gem or high-performance thrill, the UAE’s pre-owned luxury car market offers unmatched value and variety.

Step into the fast lane of luxury with Gulf News Classifieds

Gulf News Classifieds now features some of the world’s most exclusive pre-owned supercars—curated for collectors and enthusiasts who value performance and prestige.

Highlights include the 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Onyx Concept, a 6.6L V12 masterpiece priced at Dh2.15 million, and the 2024 Lamborghini Urus S and 2023 Urus by Novitec, offering unmatched performance with everyday versatility. Ferrari fans can explore the 2022 812 GTS and SF90 Spider for Italian speed and style.

From bespoke Rolls-Royces to head-turning Lamborghinis and Ferraris, every listing embodies craftsmanship, performance, and prestige. Browse and buy these stunning vehicles now on classifieds.gulfnews.com

Featured listings:

1. 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Onyx Concept

Price: Dh 2,150,000 | Mileage: 15,911 km | Engine: 6.6L V12 | Horsepower: 624 hp

Transmission: 8-speed automatic | Drive: RWD | Specs: European
Exterior: Black Metallic & Anthracite Grey Matte | Interior: Black & Orange

Highlights: Bespoke Onyx forged carbon body kit, 22” forged rims, carbon diffuser & bumpers, Onyx lowering suspension, leather interior with orange coachline

Luxury features: ABS, cooled & heated seats, cruise control, navigation, rear camera, performance tyres

2. 2024 Lamborghini Urus S

Price: Dh1,350,000 | Mileage: 54 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 657 hp

Transmission: 8-speed automatic | Drive: AWD | Specs: European
Exterior: Black Nemris | Interior: Nero Ade & Giallo Taurus

Highlights: 23” Taigete shiny black rims, carbon interior package, panoramic roof, high-gloss black styling pack, fully electric & massaging front seats, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system

Luxury features: 360° camera, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, off-road modes

3. 2023 Lamborghini Urus by Novitec

Price: Dh1,350,000 | Mileage: 4,015 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 782 hp

Specs: Euro | Colour: Arancio Borealis

Highlights: Novitec Stage 3 performance, widebody kit in forged carbon, 23” NL4 forged wheels, stainless steel Y-pipe exhaust

Luxury features: Blind spot alert, 360° camera, navigation, heated seats

4. 2021 Lamborghini Urus Capsule by Novitec

Price: Dh1,380,000 | Mileage: 73 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 782 hp

Specs: Canadian | Colour: Verde Mantis

Highlights: Novitec Stage 3 & widebody kit, 23” forged wheels, panoramic roof, adaptive suspension

Luxury features: 360° camera, Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, sport package, adaptive lighting

5. 2022 Ferrari 812 GTS

Price: Dh1,900,000 | Mileage: 3,313 km | Engine: 6.5L V12 | Horsepower: 789 hp

Drive: RWD | Specs: European | Colour: Grigio Silverstone

Highlights: Carbon fibre trims, titanium exhaust, Alcantara interior, 20” forged diamond wheels, 0–100 km/h in 2.8 sec

Luxury features: Hi-Fi audio, adaptive headlights, parking camera

6. 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider

Price: Dh2,308,000 | Mileage: 2,957 km | Engine: 4.0L Twin Turbo + eMotor | Horsepower: 986 hp

Drive: AWD | Specs: European | Colour: Giallo Triplo Strato

Highlights: Fiorano performance package, carbon fibre racing seats & body kit, surround view, black tailpipes

Luxury features: Blind spot alert, leather interior, premium audio

7. 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB

Price: Dh1,050,000 | Mileage: 6,785 km | Engine: 3.0L V6 Hybrid | Horsepower: 819 hp

Drive: RWD | Specs: GCC | Colour: Rosso Corsa

Highlights: 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, forged wheels, Alcantara interior, 0–100 km/h in 2.4 sec

Luxury features: ABS, navigation, rear camera, sound system

8. 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan by Onyx Concept

Price: Dh1,550,000 | Mileage: 1,080 km | Engine: 6.7L V12 | Horsepower: 563 hp

Drive: AWD | Specs: GCC | Colour: Deep Salamanca Blue

Highlights: Onyx aero forged carbon kit, shooting star headliner, ventilated massage seats, night vision

Luxury features: 360° camera, adaptive cruise, premium sound

9. 2023 Mercedes-Benz G7X Keeva by Onyx Concept (1 of 5)

Price: Dh1,300,000 | Mileage: 185 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 800 hp

Drive: AWD | Specs: European | Colour: Magno Black

Highlights: Matte forged carbon body, mint green leather interior, AMG adaptive suspension, 24” roulette rims

Luxury features: 360° camera, adaptive cruise, Burmester sound, ambient lighting

10. 2023 Bentley Continental GTC GT3X Athea Onyx Concept

Price: Dh1,950,000 | Mileage: 138 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 840 hp | Drive: AWD

Exterior: Jetstream 2 & Black Velvet | Interior: Baby Blue & Iris Purple

Highlights: Touring convertible, LED lights, heated memory seats, hands-free boot, head-up display, Bentley Dynamic Ride
Onyx body kit with quad exhausts, 22” forged rims, forged carbon interior trims

Luxury features: 360° camera, ABS, adaptive cruise, blind spot alert, navigation, premium sound

Browse full listings and rare editions at: classifieds.gulfnews.com

Make your pre-owned car purchase smooth and stress-free

Buying a pre-owned car can be exciting—and with the right approach, it’s easier than ever to find a vehicle that fits your style, needs, and budget without any hidden surprises.

  • Do your research – Know the market value and check for accident history.

  • Choose trusted sellers – Reputable dealerships and verified listings give peace of mind.

  • Get a pre-purchase inspection – Qualified mechanics can uncover engine, suspension, tyre, and interior issues.

  • Check key components – Engine, transmission, electronics, chassis, tyres, and interior condition are essential.

  • Factor in additional costs – Use inspection reports to negotiate a fair price or include minor repairs in your budget.

  • Final checks & post-purchase steps – Replace oils and filters, and plan routine maintenance for worry-free ownership.

Questions to ask when buying a pre-owned car

  • What is the total cost of ownership? – Include taxes, insurance, registration, maintenance, and financing costs.

  • Are there trade-in options or incentives? – Look for cash rebates, trade-in bonuses, or financing specials.

  • What warranty and maintenance coverage is included? – Know the scope of warranties and routine maintenance schedules.

Key takeaway

With research, inspections, and the right questions, buying a pre-owned car in the UAE is safe, rewarding, and full of opportunities to find your dream luxury vehicle. Gulf News Classifieds makes it easier than ever to browse, compare, and buy the finest pre-owned supercars.

