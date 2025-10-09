Gulf News Classifieds brings you top pre-owned luxury cars in the UAE from Dh1,050,000
Dubai: The UAE’s used car market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with high demand for premium and luxury vehicles that combine performance, style, and prestige. From Dubai’s bustling streets to Abu Dhabi’s scenic highways, residents are increasingly turning to pre-owned luxury cars as a smart, cost-effective way to own world-class vehicles without compromising on quality.
With a wide variety of well maintained, low-mileage supercars available, buying pre-owned in the UAE is not only reasonable—it’s a savvy choice for enthusiasts seeking exotic models, limited editions, and bespoke vehicles at competitive prices. High turnover in the market ensures buyers can access the latest Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, and Bentleys, often at a fraction of the cost of a new model.
Whether you’re seeking a rare collector’s gem or high-performance thrill, the UAE’s pre-owned luxury car market offers unmatched value and variety.
Gulf News Classifieds now features some of the world’s most exclusive pre-owned supercars—curated for collectors and enthusiasts who value performance and prestige.
Highlights include the 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Onyx Concept, a 6.6L V12 masterpiece priced at Dh2.15 million, and the 2024 Lamborghini Urus S and 2023 Urus by Novitec, offering unmatched performance with everyday versatility. Ferrari fans can explore the 2022 812 GTS and SF90 Spider for Italian speed and style.
From bespoke Rolls-Royces to head-turning Lamborghinis and Ferraris, every listing embodies craftsmanship, performance, and prestige. Browse and buy these stunning vehicles now on classifieds.gulfnews.com
Price: Dh 2,150,000 | Mileage: 15,911 km | Engine: 6.6L V12 | Horsepower: 624 hp
Transmission: 8-speed automatic | Drive: RWD | Specs: European
Exterior: Black Metallic & Anthracite Grey Matte | Interior: Black & Orange
Highlights: Bespoke Onyx forged carbon body kit, 22” forged rims, carbon diffuser & bumpers, Onyx lowering suspension, leather interior with orange coachline
Luxury features: ABS, cooled & heated seats, cruise control, navigation, rear camera, performance tyres
Price: Dh1,350,000 | Mileage: 54 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 657 hp
Transmission: 8-speed automatic | Drive: AWD | Specs: European
Exterior: Black Nemris | Interior: Nero Ade & Giallo Taurus
Highlights: 23” Taigete shiny black rims, carbon interior package, panoramic roof, high-gloss black styling pack, fully electric & massaging front seats, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system
Luxury features: 360° camera, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, off-road modes
Price: Dh1,350,000 | Mileage: 4,015 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 782 hp
Specs: Euro | Colour: Arancio Borealis
Highlights: Novitec Stage 3 performance, widebody kit in forged carbon, 23” NL4 forged wheels, stainless steel Y-pipe exhaust
Luxury features: Blind spot alert, 360° camera, navigation, heated seats
Price: Dh1,380,000 | Mileage: 73 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 782 hp
Specs: Canadian | Colour: Verde Mantis
Highlights: Novitec Stage 3 & widebody kit, 23” forged wheels, panoramic roof, adaptive suspension
Luxury features: 360° camera, Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, sport package, adaptive lighting
Price: Dh1,900,000 | Mileage: 3,313 km | Engine: 6.5L V12 | Horsepower: 789 hp
Drive: RWD | Specs: European | Colour: Grigio Silverstone
Highlights: Carbon fibre trims, titanium exhaust, Alcantara interior, 20” forged diamond wheels, 0–100 km/h in 2.8 sec
Luxury features: Hi-Fi audio, adaptive headlights, parking camera
Price: Dh2,308,000 | Mileage: 2,957 km | Engine: 4.0L Twin Turbo + eMotor | Horsepower: 986 hp
Drive: AWD | Specs: European | Colour: Giallo Triplo Strato
Highlights: Fiorano performance package, carbon fibre racing seats & body kit, surround view, black tailpipes
Luxury features: Blind spot alert, leather interior, premium audio
Price: Dh1,050,000 | Mileage: 6,785 km | Engine: 3.0L V6 Hybrid | Horsepower: 819 hp
Drive: RWD | Specs: GCC | Colour: Rosso Corsa
Highlights: 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, forged wheels, Alcantara interior, 0–100 km/h in 2.4 sec
Luxury features: ABS, navigation, rear camera, sound system
Price: Dh1,550,000 | Mileage: 1,080 km | Engine: 6.7L V12 | Horsepower: 563 hp
Drive: AWD | Specs: GCC | Colour: Deep Salamanca Blue
Highlights: Onyx aero forged carbon kit, shooting star headliner, ventilated massage seats, night vision
Luxury features: 360° camera, adaptive cruise, premium sound
Price: Dh1,300,000 | Mileage: 185 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 800 hp
Drive: AWD | Specs: European | Colour: Magno Black
Highlights: Matte forged carbon body, mint green leather interior, AMG adaptive suspension, 24” roulette rims
Luxury features: 360° camera, adaptive cruise, Burmester sound, ambient lighting
Price: Dh1,950,000 | Mileage: 138 km | Engine: 4.0L V8 | Horsepower: 840 hp | Drive: AWD
Exterior: Jetstream 2 & Black Velvet | Interior: Baby Blue & Iris Purple
Highlights: Touring convertible, LED lights, heated memory seats, hands-free boot, head-up display, Bentley Dynamic Ride
Onyx body kit with quad exhausts, 22” forged rims, forged carbon interior trims
Luxury features: 360° camera, ABS, adaptive cruise, blind spot alert, navigation, premium sound
Buying a pre-owned car can be exciting—and with the right approach, it’s easier than ever to find a vehicle that fits your style, needs, and budget without any hidden surprises.
Do your research – Know the market value and check for accident history.
Choose trusted sellers – Reputable dealerships and verified listings give peace of mind.
Get a pre-purchase inspection – Qualified mechanics can uncover engine, suspension, tyre, and interior issues.
Check key components – Engine, transmission, electronics, chassis, tyres, and interior condition are essential.
Factor in additional costs – Use inspection reports to negotiate a fair price or include minor repairs in your budget.
Final checks & post-purchase steps – Replace oils and filters, and plan routine maintenance for worry-free ownership.
What is the total cost of ownership? – Include taxes, insurance, registration, maintenance, and financing costs.
Are there trade-in options or incentives? – Look for cash rebates, trade-in bonuses, or financing specials.
What warranty and maintenance coverage is included? – Know the scope of warranties and routine maintenance schedules.
With research, inspections, and the right questions, buying a pre-owned car in the UAE is safe, rewarding, and full of opportunities to find your dream luxury vehicle. Gulf News Classifieds makes it easier than ever to browse, compare, and buy the finest pre-owned supercars.
