10 top job vacancies in UAE with up to Dh10,000 salary

Looking for a job? Gulf News Classifieds connects job seekers and employers across the UAE

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
Explore UAE's expanding job market with Gulf News Classifieds
Shutterstock

Dubai: After the summer break, UAE is experiencing a major hiring boom, driven by significant investment. Opportunities are surging across high-growth sectors such as healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and education, while a strategic focus on emerging industries and skills development continues to propel the UAE job market.

Connecting job seekers and employers

Whether you’re exploring fresh vacancies, looking to expand your professional network, or recruiting skilled talent, the right platform can connect you with opportunities across industries—from hospitality and tech to marketing and finance—right here in the UAE.

For residents seeking new career paths or employers looking to hire top talent, navigating the local job market just got easier.

Looking for a job or scouting top talent? Gulf News Classifieds offers the latest vacancies across the UAE and the wider Gulf region, making it simpler than ever for job seekers and employers to connect.

Why job seekers should explore

Job seekers gain access to hundreds of fresh vacancies, can align applications with seasonal hiring trends and industry growth, and stay updated on work visa requirements and professional guidance.

Why employers should list jobs

Employers can efficiently reach targeted talent pools during peak periods, streamline recruitment efforts, and connect with professionals across both traditional and emerging industries.

Stay ahead in a growing market

The Gulf job market continues to expand, blending ambitious economic visions with evolving labour trends. Gulf News Classifieds helps both job seekers and companies stay ahead in this dynamic environment.

Top roles this week: Check out the latest openings in healthcare, tech, hospitality, finance and more

Sales Executive – Full Time

  • Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: Logs and Embers

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025

  • Salary: Dh8,000 + commissions

  • Industry: Café / Restaurant / Hospitality

  • Experience: Not specified |

  • Qualification: Diploma, Degree, or Certificate (preferred)

  • Description: Drive business growth and client engagement. Strong communication and customer-focused approach required.

Property Consultant – Full Time

  • Location: Business Bay, Dubai, UAE | Company: Confidential

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025

  • Salary: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000 / month

  • Industry: Real Estate / Property Consultancy / Sales

  • Experience: Minimum 6 months in property consultancy, sales, or real estate

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

  • Description: Manage client relations, drive property sales, and support business growth.

Support Engineer – Viva Ticketing Tool – Full Time

  • Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: Confidential

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025

  • Salary: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000 / month

  • Industry: IT / Technical Support / Event Management Systems

  • Experience: 4+ years in technical support or IT/customer service

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s in Computer Science, IT, or related field

  • Description: Provide technical support for the Viva Ticketing Tool and ensure smooth IT operations.

Luxury Chauffeur Driver – Full Time

  • Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: MACS Drive Transportation LLC

  • Posted: October 6, 2025

  • Salary: Dh4,000 – Dh8,000 / month

  • Industry: Transportation / Luxury Services / Driving

  • Experience: Minimum 3 years driving in Dubai | Qualification: Formal chauffeur training

  • Description: Provide professional, safe, and reliable driving services across Dubai.

Mechanical Design Engineer – Full Time

  • Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE | Company: Confidential

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025

  • Salary: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000 / month

  • Industry: Engineering / Mechanical Design / Construction

  • Experience: Minimum 5 years in mechanical design in the UAE

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

  • Description: Develop, design, and manage mechanical systems for construction and engineering projects.

Barista – Full Time

  • Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: TROVE Restaurant & Lounge

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025

  • Salary: Dh4,000 – Dh7,000 / month

  • Industry: Hospitality / Food & Beverage / Restaurant

  • Experience: 3+ years in premium or high-volume venues

  • Qualification: High school or equivalent; certification preferred

  • Description: Prepare and serve quality beverages, ensuring excellent customer experience.

Senior Accountant – Full Time

  • Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: Smakagt Group

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025

  • Salary: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000 / month

  • Industry: Accounting / Finance / Transport & Contracting

  • Experience: 5–7 years in accounting, including 2+ years in senior/supervisory role in UAE

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s in Accounting or Finance (CPA, ACCA, CMA preferred)

  • Description: Manage financial records, oversee reporting, and supervise accounting operations.

HR Operations Specialist – Full Time

  • Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: ADB Safegate

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025

  • Salary: Dh4,000 – Dh7,000 / month

  • Industry: Human Resources / HR Operations / Corporate Services

  • Experience: 3+ years in HR operations or regional HR support

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s in HR or Business Administration

  • Description: Manage HR processes, support regional HR functions, and ensure smooth operations in Dubai.

Senior Planning Engineer (Construction) – Full Time

  • Location: Ajman, UAE | Company: ALMAERAJ

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 6, 2025

  • Salary: Dh8,000 – Dh10,000 / month

  • Industry: Construction

  • Experience: 5+ years in construction project planning

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering or related field

  • Description: Develop project schedules using Primavera P6/MS Project, monitor progress, coordinate with site teams, and support EOT claims.

Purchasing Engineer – Full Time

  • Location: Ajman, UAE | Company: ALMAERAJ

  • Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 6, 2025

  • Salary: Dh7,000 – Dh8,000 / month

  • Industry: Construction

  • Experience: 4+ years in construction procurement

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s in Engineering, Supply Chain, or related field

  • Description: Source, negotiate, and procure materials, equipment, and services. Monitor suppliers, manage purchase orders, and ensure timely delivery.

