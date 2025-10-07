10 top job vacancies in UAE with up to Dh10,000 salary

Looking for a job? Gulf News Classifieds connects job seekers and employers across the UAE
Dubai: After the summer break, UAE is experiencing a major hiring boom, driven by significant investment. Opportunities are surging across high-growth sectors such as healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and education, while a strategic focus on emerging industries and skills development continues to propel the UAE job market.
Whether you’re exploring fresh vacancies, looking to expand your professional network, or recruiting skilled talent, the right platform can connect you with opportunities across industries—from hospitality and tech to marketing and finance—right here in the UAE.
For residents seeking new career paths or employers looking to hire top talent, navigating the local job market just got easier.
Looking for a job or scouting top talent? Gulf News Classifieds offers the latest vacancies across the UAE and the wider Gulf region, making it simpler than ever for job seekers and employers to connect.
Job seekers gain access to hundreds of fresh vacancies, can align applications with seasonal hiring trends and industry growth, and stay updated on work visa requirements and professional guidance.
Employers can efficiently reach targeted talent pools during peak periods, streamline recruitment efforts, and connect with professionals across both traditional and emerging industries.
The Gulf job market continues to expand, blending ambitious economic visions with evolving labour trends. Gulf News Classifieds helps both job seekers and companies stay ahead in this dynamic environment.
Top roles this week: Check out the latest openings in healthcare, tech, hospitality, finance and more
Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: Logs and Embers
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025
Salary: Dh8,000 + commissions
Industry: Café / Restaurant / Hospitality
Experience: Not specified |
Qualification: Diploma, Degree, or Certificate (preferred)
Description: Drive business growth and client engagement. Strong communication and customer-focused approach required.
Location: Business Bay, Dubai, UAE | Company: Confidential
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025
Salary: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000 / month
Industry: Real Estate / Property Consultancy / Sales
Experience: Minimum 6 months in property consultancy, sales, or real estate
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
Description: Manage client relations, drive property sales, and support business growth.
Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: Confidential
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025
Salary: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000 / month
Industry: IT / Technical Support / Event Management Systems
Experience: 4+ years in technical support or IT/customer service
Qualification: Bachelor’s in Computer Science, IT, or related field
Description: Provide technical support for the Viva Ticketing Tool and ensure smooth IT operations.
Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: MACS Drive Transportation LLC
Posted: October 6, 2025
Salary: Dh4,000 – Dh8,000 / month
Industry: Transportation / Luxury Services / Driving
Experience: Minimum 3 years driving in Dubai | Qualification: Formal chauffeur training
Description: Provide professional, safe, and reliable driving services across Dubai.
Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE | Company: Confidential
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025
Salary: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000 / month
Industry: Engineering / Mechanical Design / Construction
Experience: Minimum 5 years in mechanical design in the UAE
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
Description: Develop, design, and manage mechanical systems for construction and engineering projects.
Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: TROVE Restaurant & Lounge
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025
Salary: Dh4,000 – Dh7,000 / month
Industry: Hospitality / Food & Beverage / Restaurant
Experience: 3+ years in premium or high-volume venues
Qualification: High school or equivalent; certification preferred
Description: Prepare and serve quality beverages, ensuring excellent customer experience.
Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: Smakagt Group
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025
Salary: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000 / month
Industry: Accounting / Finance / Transport & Contracting
Experience: 5–7 years in accounting, including 2+ years in senior/supervisory role in UAE
Qualification: Bachelor’s in Accounting or Finance (CPA, ACCA, CMA preferred)
Description: Manage financial records, oversee reporting, and supervise accounting operations.
Location: Dubai, UAE | Company: ADB Safegate
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 5, 2025
Salary: Dh4,000 – Dh7,000 / month
Industry: Human Resources / HR Operations / Corporate Services
Experience: 3+ years in HR operations or regional HR support
Qualification: Bachelor’s in HR or Business Administration
Description: Manage HR processes, support regional HR functions, and ensure smooth operations in Dubai.
Location: Ajman, UAE | Company: ALMAERAJ
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 6, 2025
Salary: Dh8,000 – Dh10,000 / month
Industry: Construction
Experience: 5+ years in construction project planning
Qualification: Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering or related field
Description: Develop project schedules using Primavera P6/MS Project, monitor progress, coordinate with site teams, and support EOT claims.
Location: Ajman, UAE | Company: ALMAERAJ
Posted: October 6, 2025 | Apply Before: November 6, 2025
Salary: Dh7,000 – Dh8,000 / month
Industry: Construction
Experience: 4+ years in construction procurement
Qualification: Bachelor’s in Engineering, Supply Chain, or related field
Description: Source, negotiate, and procure materials, equipment, and services. Monitor suppliers, manage purchase orders, and ensure timely delivery.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox