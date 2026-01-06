GOLD/FOREX
Chaos erupts near Venezuela's Miraflores Palace amid drone scare

Caracas descends into panic as reports flooded social media of intense gunfire

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
View of a security zone outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on January 3, 2026, after US forces captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
AFP

Caracas descended into panic late on Monday, as reports flooded social media of intense gunfire, anti-aircraft bursts, and drones hovering near the Presidential Palace (Miraflores). 

Videos captured tracer rounds lighting up the night sky, explosions echoing through the capital, and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles patrolling streets alongside pro-Maduro “Colectivos” militias.

Residents described sustained small-arms fire and loud blasts, fuelling fears of a coup or foreign incursion just days after US forces ousted Nicolás Maduro in a dramatic raid.

Footage showed security forces unleashing anti-air craft fire at unidentified aerial targets around 8pm local time, with armored vehicles mobilising rapidly.

AFP cited government sources confirming drones overflew the palace, prompting the response.

Clarifications

The frenzy quickly unravelled as clarifications emerged: it was friendly fire. 

Presidential Guard mistook Venezuelan Army surveillance drones — testing new palace security — for threats, triggering the barrage.

No casualties were reported. The situation calmed within 30 minutes, though blackouts followed in areas like El Paraíso, as per Politico.

This blunder underscores post-Maduro fragility under interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, with militias on edge amid US “stabilising” presence. 

Tensions persist as investigations probe infiltrations, as Daily Mail.

