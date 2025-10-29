Digital minimalism: Taking back control from our screens

Most of us are usually glued to our phones at night — scrolling X, watching YouTube, you name it. Recently, I forced myself to go screen-free after 7pm. Just books, a notebook, and some music on an old speaker. At first, I was twitchy, reaching for my phone out of habit. But by 9pm, I was deep into a novel and jotting down random thoughts. It felt like I had reclaimed my brain for a while. I’m not ready to ditch technology completely, but it was a refreshing reset.