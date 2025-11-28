Hisense unveils PureView Fridge with transparent door, smart screen, and AI for next-level freshness

Significant milestone achieved in product innovation journey for Hisense with this launch
Hisense, a global leader in smart technology and home appliances, has announced the launch of PureView Fridge, a breakthrough refrigerator that brings together a transparent through view window, an intelligent smart screen, and advanced AI capabilities to transform how consumers experience freshness inside their homes. This new model represents a significant step forward in Hisense’s product innovation journey and reinforces the brand’s commitment to creating smarter, more connected living environments.
PureView introduces a new level of convenience through the PureView Door, a transparent window that allows users to see the contents of their refrigerator at a glance. As the consumer approaches, SenseLight gently illuminates the interior, providing instant visibility and adding a refined, contemporary look to the kitchen. This combination of function and aesthetic design sets PureView apart as a centrepiece of modern home living.
At the heart of the refrigerator is the Intelligent Hub, a sleek interactive screen integrated directly into the door. It allows consumers to track food inventory, set expiry alerts, browse personalised recipes, and plan meals with greater simplicity.
Powered by Hisense AI technology, the system ensures that every interaction becomes smoother, smarter, and more intuitive. The refrigerator can even remind users before food expires and suggest dishes based on what is inside, making the kitchen experience more efficient and enjoyable.
PureView also delivers advanced hygiene and refreshment features. The UV Ice and Water Technology eliminates up to 99.9 percent of bacteria, ensuring cleaner water and fresher ice. Express Ice production offers faster output, while the antibacterial interior, My Fresh Choice convertible zone, and premium Metal Glide Drawers all contribute to superior freshness and flexible storage tailored to modern lifestyles.
The launch of PureView reflects Hisense’s continued commitment to innovation across its home appliance portfolio. Speaking on the introduction of the new model, Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, highlighted that PureView is designed to elevate the way consumers interact with their kitchens by combining real practicality with meaningful technology. He noted that PureView brings together a breakthrough see through viewing experience, a smart connected screen, and advanced AI features that redefine convenience, design, and everyday performance.
According to him, this new launch demonstrates Hisense’s ambition to set higher standards in the category and support families with products that match the pace and expectations of modern living.
With full ConnectLife compatibility for remote control, premium finishes, smooth metal drawer systems, and a design philosophy centred on clarity, intelligence, and modern elegance, PureView marks a new milestone for Hisense. It blends innovation, style, and functionality to create a refrigerator that is not only technologically advanced but also a beautifully crafted statement piece for today’s connected homes.
