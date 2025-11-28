Hisense unveils PureView Fridge with transparent door, smart screen, and AI for next-level freshness

The launch of PureView reflects Hisense’s continued commitment to innovation across its home appliance portfolio. Speaking on the introduction of the new model, Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, highlighted that PureView is designed to elevate the way consumers interact with their kitchens by combining real practicality with meaningful technology. He noted that PureView brings together a breakthrough see through viewing experience, a smart connected screen, and advanced AI features that redefine convenience, design, and everyday performance.