Abu Dhabi court orders fraudsters to repay Dh20,100 in fake loan case

Victim wins case against fraudsters in non-existent loan scheme
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a group of fraudsters to return Dh20,100 to a man they deceived with the promise of a non-existent loan, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The plaintiff told the court he was led to believe he would receive a loan via a digital platform, but was first instructed to transfer Dh20,100 as “processing fees.” After making the payment, he discovered the loan was a sham.
The defendants had already been convicted in criminal proceedings and fined Dh20,000 each. The Family, Civil, and Administrative Cases Court ruled that the prior judgment carried binding authority in the civil case.
The court emphasised that the criminal verdict had already established the fraud, noting the defendants had taken the plaintiff’s money “by deception” and that the judgment was final and enforceable.
Citing the Civil Transactions Law, which prohibits anyone from taking another person’s property without lawful reason, the court concluded that the plaintiff’s claim was valid.
The defendants were ordered to repay Dh20,100, along with legal fees and court expenses.
