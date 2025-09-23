GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Bride’s Dh11,800 wedding refund case dismissed by Abu Dhabi court

The plaintiff claimed she paid wedding fees and demanded Dh20,000 plus a refund

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi ruling: No refund for cancelled wedding fees
Abu Dhabi ruling: No refund for cancelled wedding fees

Abu Dhabi: A commercial court in Abu Dhabi has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a bride seeking to recover Dh11,800 from a wedding planning company after her planned celebration was cancelled due to “personal circumstances,” according to Emarat Al Youm.

The plaintiff argued that she had transferred the sum to the company as fees for organising her wedding and demanded Dh20,000 in compensation in addition to the refund.

Court’s ruling

The court found no evidence of a contractual obligation between the bride and the company, noting that the contract she relied upon was concluded with another individual who was not a party to the case.

The ruling emphasised that financial transfer orders only demonstrate the movement of money and cannot, on their own, establish liability or indebtedness. The plaintiff also failed to present documents proving any contractual or legal obligation on the part of the defendants.

As a result, the court dismissed the case and ordered the claimant to bear court fees and expenses.

