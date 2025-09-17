Dubai court orders 10 to repay Dh761,448 in online investment scam

Court ties civil liability to criminal fraud in Dubai case
The Dubai Civil Court has ordered 10 individuals to repay Dh761,448 to an Arab woman after they were found to have seized her funds through an online investment scam.
The ruling follows criminal investigations that resulted in final convictions, reinforcing the legal principle that civil liability is closely tied to criminal responsibility in cases of financial fraud.
According to court records, the woman reported that one of the defendants contacted her via WhatsApp, offering investment opportunities through an online trading platform. The defendants provided links to a YouTube channel explaining the platform and a separate link to transfer funds.
Over several days, she transferred Dh761,448 to the defendants’ accounts, believing it was for legitimate investment. She was later asked to transfer additional sums before discovering that she had fallen victim to a scam.
Legal adviser Dr. Alaa Nasr noted that the judgment reflects an established legal principle: criminal court findings are binding in civil proceedings regarding the act and its perpetrator. This prevents re-litigation of facts in civil court, enforces tort liability, ensures victims receive compensation, and deters offenders.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox