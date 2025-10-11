GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi court ordered to repay over Dh4,000 in mobile recharge scam

Plaintiff transferred Dh4,309.81 to the defendant after being deceived

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The court also required the defendant to cover all legal fees and court expenses.
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has ordered a man to repay Dh4,309 to another individual after defrauding him through an online mobile recharge scam. The court also required the defendant to cover all legal fees and court expenses.

According to case documents, the plaintiff transferred Dh4,309.81 to the defendant after being deceived into believing that the latter would recharge his mobile balance.

It later became clear that the transaction was fraudulent, prompting the victim to file a criminal complaint.

Following an investigation, a criminal court convicted the defendant of fraud and imposed a Dh15,000 fine.

In the civil proceedings that followed, the Abu Dhabi court ruled that the final criminal judgment served as conclusive evidence of guilt, stating that the fraud had been fully proven and could not be re-litigated.

The court noted that the defendant failed to provide any proof that he had returned the money or cleared his liability. Accordingly, the court ordered him to refund the full amount to the plaintiff and pay all associated costs.

