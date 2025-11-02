GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Duo fined Dh14,000 in case of license plate fraud

The court ordered the defendants to pay Dh4,000 for material and moral damages

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court said the criminal ruling proved the defendants’ intent to defraud
Al Ain: Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court in has ordered a man and a woman to jointly pay Dh14,000 to a plaintiff after they defrauded him in a fake vehicle plate number deal arranged through social media, 24.ae news portal reported.

According to court documents, the victim saw an online advertisement for a special vehicle plate issued in Dubai and contacted the seller via WhatsApp, agreeing to purchase it for Dh10,000.

At the seller’s request, he transferred the money to a woman’s bank account, later identified as an accomplice, but neither received the plate number nor heard from the seller again.

The man subsequently filed a criminal complaint, leading to the pair’s conviction for fraud and unlawful appropriation of funds via electronic means.

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court said the criminal ruling proved the defendants’ intent to defraud, and that the plaintiff’s claim was supported by both fact and law.

The court ordered the defendants to repay the Dh10,000 along with an additional Dh4,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, as well as court fees and expenses.

